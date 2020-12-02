Frustrations among the positives for Alex Revell as Stevenage held to a draw at Walsall

Alex Revell says the late penalty won and scored against his Stevenage side at Walsall is the first time he has felt true frustration since moving into the manager’s role.

Boro were on course for three points at the Bescot Stadium thanks to a penalty of their own, scored after 50 minutes by Aramide Oteh.

But with 90 minutes up on the clock, Josh Gordon went down under a challenge and he picked himself up to make the final score 1-1.

It was a decision rued by the Boro boss but one he was keen to turn into a positive if at all possible.

He said: “This is probably the first time I’ve felt that frustration as a manager.

“We’ve just seen it again and I think his mind was already made up to give it but if you go to ground in the box, you give him a decision to make.

“That’s disappointing as we defended really well.

“I felt comfortable but it is really important to acknowledge that these players have given everything.

“And any time you go away from home and get a point, it should be deemed as a good result.

“You can feel the disappointment in the changing room but the biggest thing now is we build for Saturday and make sure that is taken care of

“We need to back this up with a win against Southend.”

The first half had seen Boro on the defensive, the toll of the extra-time FA Cup win over Hull City clear for all to see.

But Revell still believed they should have taken all three points.

He said: “The first 15 minutes were tough because we looked like a side that had gone to extra time three days ago.

“We made a change and after that we frustrated them and grew into the game.

“We got to half-time and got information into them, which was good, and for 20 minutes in the second half we blew them away

“We should have scored again and put the game to bed, we had enough chances.

“We’re disappointed with the penalty that has ultimately cost us two points.

“But after Sunday, coming here and getting a point is a positive.”

