No champagne yet for Jamie Cumming as Stevenage take another step on the learning curve

Jamie Cumming was named man of the match for Stevenage against Salford City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jamie Cumming was named man of the match in Stevenage’s 1-0 League Two defeat to Salford City but said the champagne will remain on ice until the next win.

The young on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper was beaten in the second minute but kept the visitors out for the rest of the afternoon and says the experience he is getting at the Lamex Stadium is proving invaluable.

“I won’t be having that tonight, it won’t happen,” he said when asked about his prize. “I’ll be saving that until we win.

“I’m here to play games, make saves and show everyone what I can do. Afternoons like this may be negative for the team but I get to show what I can do so that’s one positive perhaps.

“Everyone has welcomed me. I’ve started well and put in some good performances and hopefully that can continue.”

The goal came after a back pass from Arthur Read was short of the stopper and despite an initial save, Ash Hunter converted the follow-up attempt.

Boro did respond well and went close through Arthur Iontton but Salford’s experience saw them to the victory after the break.

And Cumming says the contest is another thing to add to the learning curve.

He said: “It was a difficult afternoon and they have a load of players who probably shouldn’t be playing in League Two.

“The start wasn’t brilliant and we were in a bad way from the beginning but we bounced back well for the rest of the first half and got hold of the game.

“They showed their experience though in the second half and saw the game out really well.

“We need to learn from that. Instead of panicking and going long too much, we need to get on the ball and start playing, even if we make mistakes.

“That’s the only way we can learn as a team and move forward.”

Boss Alex Revell was in complete agreement with his keeper’s assessment.

He said: “Within 90 seconds you make a mistake and get punished.

“You can’t plan for that. All you can do is pick that individual up and make sure he learns from it.

“We reacted well for a team that is as young and inexperienced at this level. That was a positive.

“If we play like we did in the first half against most of the teams in the league we will come away with a good result.

“That is what we have to keep believing in.”