Revell beaming with delight as Stevenage pick up a well deserved win over Port Vale

Danny Newton bagged what turned out to be the winner for Stevenage in their League Two match with Port Vale. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The moon was shining brightly above the Lamex Stadium but it had nothing on the grin of a delighted Alex Revell after the Stevenage boss watched his side beat Port Vale.

The 2-1 win ended a run of 11 League Two games without a win and hauled Boro out of the relegation places

And the performance, full of intensity and desire, brought a well-deserved victory too.

He said: “From start to finish we were excellent and we deserve this for all the hard work, the time and the continual belief, everyone deserved it.

“It was a tough last 10 minutes but it always when you haven’t had the wins.

“To get the win is a really good feeling.

“I could give superlatives about all of them but it shows that the team are playing for each other.

“Despite the run we’ve been on, the belief these players have is great.

“We now have to put two or three performances together to climb away from where we are and prove that this isn’t a one-off.

“This has been coming and now we can go and show how good we are.”

The goals came courtesy of Aramide Oteh and Danny Newton and Revell, who had been actively working with the pair prior to kick-off, was delighted to see them both hit the back of the net.

“Oteh is a top kid with a brilliant attitude,” said the boss. “He wants to work hard and he wants to do well and he deserved his goal.

“We all know about Danny Newton. We all know that when he’s not scoring or he’s not playing well, his frustration can boil over but what he showed tonight was that belief to keep going.

“He had chances in the game and he could’ve stopped but that’s one thing we make sure that these players never do.

“He kept going and he scored a fantastic goal.

“Sometimes when you haven’t scored you try too hard, like anything in life.

“We know that they’ve got quality, you watch Oteh, he doesn’t miss.

“You can’t keep create chances and not taking them, eventually that does change.

“We’ve kept believing in them and people might get bored of it but before the game it was important to keep them focused.

“It was good to see them scoring.”

