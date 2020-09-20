Advanced search

Elliot Osborne says beating Oldham points Stevenage to a vastly improved season

PUBLISHED: 11:30 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 20 September 2020

Elliot Osborne says Stevenage can have a good year after victory over Oldham Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO

Elliot Osborne says Stevenage can have a good year after victory over Oldham Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage made it two games unbeaten with a comfortable 3-0 win over Oldham Athletic and Elliot Osborne says that may just be the start.

The midfielder, signed from Stockport County in the summer, opened his account for Boro with the first goal at the Lamex Stadium in what was eventually crowned a man of the match display.

That was on 61 minutes and the game was wrapped up by further strikes from Luther Wildin and Luke Prosser.

Stevenage could even cope with Inih Effiong missing a penalty and Osborne believes the club are set for a far better season than last year, as they sit fifth in the table after the opening two games.

He said: “It was a frustrating first half, both teams had chances, but second half our fitness showed and we took over the game.

“It could have been four or five in the end.

“I’m buzzing to get a great result at home and it backs up that good result [at Barrow] last week.

“Four points on the board after two games is a credit to everyone and if we can carry on pushing, we’re looking to do really well.

“Anything better than last year [is the aim] and if we can push towards those play-offs or even top three, that would be outstanding after last year’s disappointments.”

Osborne puts the improved second-half performance down to the work the players have been doing in pre-season.

He said: “It was the same in the second-half last week and that’s credit to the work the gaffer and the staff have put in with the players.

“Those legs will carry us in the second half of the season when other teams are getting tired.

“We’ll push on and do really well.”

His goal came after Boro won the ball back high up the pitch and Elliott List played it into his path, something the 24-year-old says they have been working on in training.

“We make sure we get players into the box and that’s what I’ll do,” he said. “I’ll get in the box, arrive late and score goals.

“The service was great and I’m buzzing to get off the mark in League Two.

“I don’t know about [the man of the match]. There were some very good performances across the pitch but sometimes a goal and an assist helps.”

Elliot Osborne says beating Oldham points Stevenage to a vastly improved season

