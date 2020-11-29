Character shown in Stevenage’s win over Hull City pleases Alex Revell just as much as final score

Stevenage players celebrate victory in the penalty shoot-out against Hull City in the FA Cup. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage boss Alex Revell was naturally delighted with a famous FA Cup victory over Hull City but there was one thing that trumped even that – the character of the players.

Jamie Cumming of Stevenage celebrates victory in the penalty shoot-out during Stevenage vs Hull City, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 29th November 2020. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Jamie Cumming of Stevenage celebrates victory in the penalty shoot-out during Stevenage vs Hull City, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 29th November 2020. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Boro were up against a team who were still a Premier League club in 2017 and topped League One, one level above their hosts, at the start of the weekend.

But even after Tom Eaves had put the Tigers ahead early in the second-half Stevenage kept battling, taking the match to extra-time courtesy of an Elliot List goal 12 minutes from time, and then two big saves by on-loan Chelsea keeper Jamie Cumming.

And while there were standout performances from one or two, Revell wanted the praise to go to his entire squad.

He said: “I’m delighted with the result and to get through obviously but the best thing for me and the thing I’m most happy with is the character of the team and their solidarity.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell during Stevenage vs Hull City, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 29th November 2020. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Stevenage manager Alex Revell during Stevenage vs Hull City, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 29th November 2020. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

“The way they worked today hopefully shows how far we’ve come.

“It is a new group. It feels like a long time but we only started two and a half months ago and it is scary when you think of it like that.

“What we’ve got to do is keep that belief and that togetherness. It doesn’t come instantly, people have to believe in their players around them, but the teams that played on Tuesday and today showed they have belief in each other and that was probably the difference.”

The shoot-out was Stevenage’s fourth of the campaign so far but even then he felt it was another example of the squad’s togetherness.

“I’m too used to them now,” he quipped, “I’d rather have them the game. “When Petty missed I thought here we go again but again it shows character.

“I hate watching penalties because you just don’t know but what summed it up for me was Jack Smith stepping up and the other players encouraging him to step up.

“Again it sounds funny but that to me is the most special thing.

“I don’t believe we’ve had that here for a little while and we’ve got that now, I really feel that.

“Before the game I just knew it was going to be special because of the way it was.

“The players that came in got on with it and the players that were left out got on with it too.

“That’s what you need for a successful team.”

