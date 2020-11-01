The goals will come insists both Alex Revell and Charlie Carter after Stevenage’s draw with Grimsby

Charlie Carter returned to the Stevenage starting line-up against Grimsby Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage’s barren spell in front of goal has now filled the entire month of October after another 0-0 draw, this one at home to Grimsby Town, but both manager Alex Revell and Charlie Carter believe that is a statistic that will soon be broken.

Midfielder Carter, restored to the starting line-up against the Mariners after missing a good chunk of the last two months with injury, is one of the few Boro players to have found the net this season.

The last of them to do so was Elliot List, way back on September 26 in a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City, and since then seven games have come and gone without Stevenage making the net ripple.

But Carter says the fact they are creating chances is a positive and insists the goals will soon return.

He said: “The boys have worked their socks off. We have created a lot of chances and were all over them. It was a good performance but we have to be winning those games at home.

“It’s one of those things, you can’t think it about it too much. If we weren’t creating chances then there would be a big problem.

“We’re creating so many but it’s just not going in the net.

“It’ll come though, I’m confident in the boys and I’m pretty sure we’ll get one soon.”

His manager was in complete agreement.

Revell said: “Everyone who talks about the fact we’re not scoring goals and not creating chances should have seen today.

“We were outstanding in our work, in our desire as a team and in our shape and we did create chances.

“When it’s like that it it’s hard to know what you can do to turn it but I’m proud of all of them and I love watching that.

“Yes, it’s frustrating as you want goals to go in but we couldn’t do much more than that.

“You’ve got to keep going. All you can do is ask them to get in those positions to keep having the opportunities to score goals.

The minute you stop doing that, that’s when you have given up and that’s not acceptable.

“We’ll keep working on it and it’s just about hitting the net.

“We believe in the players and we’ll keep encouraging them and it will drop.

“When it does there’ll be a hatful and we can really show what we are about because our performances are much better than where we are.”