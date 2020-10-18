Advanced search

Poor first half costs Stevenage at Forest Green Rovers

PUBLISHED: 12:18 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 18 October 2020

Stevenage manager Alex Revell (right) with Lennie Lawrence. Picture: DANNY LOO

A poor first half proved costly for Stevenage as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Forest Green Rovers in League Two.

It came on 23 minutes when a disappointing free-kick from Boro was easily cleared and turned into a devastating counter-attack.

Jake Young took the ball on before cutting inside and shooting beyond Jamie Cumming.

From then on it was a struggle for Boro to get back into it against one of the division’s meanest defences.

Manager Alex Revell said: “We spoke about the start here, about managing the game and we didn’t manage it all.

“The free-kick was poor, we knew they would counter but we haven’t set up.

“Sometimes you can do all the work before the game but if it is not organised on the pitch, it’s too late.

“We huffed and puffed until half-time but the second half was really positive but we didn’t score a goal.”

The Boro boss was clinging to the positives of that second half performance, one that needed some stern words at the break to piece together.

He said: “It [the slow start] should never be like that in football. You can’t turn it on and off.

“We struggled in certain positions in the first-half and had poor organisation so we spoke about that and about their professionalism and energy.

“We gave the ball away too much in the first-half but we got hold of it in the second.

“People started to play and enjoy it and they barely got in our half.

“It was a negative goal, totally avoidable, but the second half was positive.

“We’ve got to do more to score goals.”

The result leaves Stevenage 17th in the table, two points above Mansfield Town in the relegation places.

They are back at the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday night when second-placed Newport County are the visitors for a 7pm kick-off.

