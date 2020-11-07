Stevenage glad to be through in FA Cup but manager Alex Revell says there is work still to be done

Danny Newton got Stevenages second goal against Concord Rangers in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Winning was the prime goal for Stevenage in their FA Cup first round tie with Concord Rangers – but manager Alex Revell admitted it wasn’t always pretty.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell was glad with Stevenage's progression in the FA Cup. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage twice took the lead through Ben Coker and Danny Newton but their National League South visitors replied twice, the second of them 11 minutes from the end of extra-time.

It needed penalties to finally send Boro through and there was a fair amount of relief at the end.

Revell said: “Our main focus was getting into the next round. There have been shocks and we didn’t want to be one of them.

“We had some really good spells but there were poor bits which led to us conceding goals.

“There are loads to work on but we’ve managed to get through.

“Sometimes these games are tough. We’re expected to win and it was tough because of how deep they defended.

“It can become frustrating.

“Concord acquitted themselves really well, full credit to them. Their desire and work-rate made it very difficult for us.”

Boro would have dominated the possession stats but too often it was played slowly or sideways as Concord got 10 men behind the ball and made life difficult.

That is just one of the things they need to work on and learn from according to the boss.

He said: “You don’t usually get that much possession in League Two because teams attack you more.

“But we had to move the ball quick. When we did, we got in, like for the first goal, but the minute you don’t move the ball with a tempo and a real pace to get in behind them, it is a leveller.

“We didn’t do that enough.

“It wasn’t through a lack of effort, it was just through a lack of quality at times.

“It’s learning that when you have possession in these games, you have to be better with the ball.”

The manager also had praise for Newton, who is battling back from a nightmare year with injuries.

“You could see the frustrations ooze out of when he scored,” said Revell. “It was a big moment for him, he’s been through a lot but that goals will do him the world of good.

“He’s been in and out as he’s getting used to playing again but we need a fit Danny Newton in our team and a goalscoring Danny Newton will be in every week as long as he keeps that level of performance.”