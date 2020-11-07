Advanced search

Stevenage glad to be through in FA Cup but manager Alex Revell says there is work still to be done

PUBLISHED: 20:51 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:51 07 November 2020

Danny Newton got Stevenages second goal against Concord Rangers in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Danny Newton got Stevenages second goal against Concord Rangers in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Winning was the prime goal for Stevenage in their FA Cup first round tie with Concord Rangers – but manager Alex Revell admitted it wasn’t always pretty.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell was glad with Stevenage's progression in the FA Cup. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTOStevenage manager Alex Revell was glad with Stevenage's progression in the FA Cup. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage twice took the lead through Ben Coker and Danny Newton but their National League South visitors replied twice, the second of them 11 minutes from the end of extra-time.

It needed penalties to finally send Boro through and there was a fair amount of relief at the end.

Revell said: “Our main focus was getting into the next round. There have been shocks and we didn’t want to be one of them.

“We had some really good spells but there were poor bits which led to us conceding goals.

“There are loads to work on but we’ve managed to get through.

“Sometimes these games are tough. We’re expected to win and it was tough because of how deep they defended.

“It can become frustrating.

“Concord acquitted themselves really well, full credit to them. Their desire and work-rate made it very difficult for us.”

Boro would have dominated the possession stats but too often it was played slowly or sideways as Concord got 10 men behind the ball and made life difficult.

That is just one of the things they need to work on and learn from according to the boss.

He said: “You don’t usually get that much possession in League Two because teams attack you more.

“But we had to move the ball quick. When we did, we got in, like for the first goal, but the minute you don’t move the ball with a tempo and a real pace to get in behind them, it is a leveller.

“We didn’t do that enough.

“It wasn’t through a lack of effort, it was just through a lack of quality at times.

“It’s learning that when you have possession in these games, you have to be better with the ball.”

The manager also had praise for Newton, who is battling back from a nightmare year with injuries.

“You could see the frustrations ooze out of when he scored,” said Revell. “It was a big moment for him, he’s been through a lot but that goals will do him the world of good.

“He’s been in and out as he’s getting used to playing again but we need a fit Danny Newton in our team and a goalscoring Danny Newton will be in every week as long as he keeps that level of performance.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Other Stevenage FC News

Stevenage glad to be through in FA Cup but manager Alex Revell says there is work still to be done

Stevenage through in FA Cup but only after an uninspiring penalty shoot-out win over non-league Concord Rangers

Stevenage have to win in FA Cup states Alex Revell after Colchester United defeat

Tom Pett returns to Stevenage after Lincoln City release

The goals will come insists both Alex Revell and Charlie Carter after Stevenage’s draw with Grimsby

A whole lot better by Boro says boss after draw away to Harrogate

Most read stories

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage glad to be through in FA Cup but manager Alex Revell says there is work still to be done

Danny Newton got Stevenages second goal against Concord Rangers in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage through in FA Cup but only after an uninspiring penalty shoot-out win over non-league Concord Rangers

Ben Coker got his first goal for Stevenage in the FA Cup against Concord Rangers. Picture: DANNY LOO

Business duo launch My VIP to pair shoppers with our high street shops online

Owners of the Hertfordshire Eco Store and The Real Food Company Ahisha and Josh Ferguson have launched My VIP Card for Stevenage and North Herts businesses. Picture: Courtesy of Ahisha Ferguson

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Knebworth Golf Club’s Captains Day plays through the rain to raise thousands for the Herts Disability Sports Foundation

Knebworth Golf Club's captain, Peter Simmons, with the winning team.