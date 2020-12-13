Boss Alex Revell blasts Boro players after ‘unacceptable’ and heavy defeat at Carlisle

Stevenage manager Alex Revell said the defeat at Carlisle United was unacceptable.

The Stevenage players need to take a long hard look at themselves according to manager Alex Revell after an “unacceptable” 4-0 defeat away to Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians were ahead on 10 minutes through Nick Anderton, doubled that lead 10 minutes later with a Joshua Kayode goal and had a third 11 minutes from the break, Lewis Allessandra the scorer this time.

Substitute Joe Riley scored two minutes after coming on in the second-half to make it 4-0 and Boro’s miserable day was topped off when Luke Prosser was sent off.

And the boss said the problem was nothing tactical, more a mental issue.

Revell said: “It’s a really disappointing day. We knew what to expect. We knew there would be balls into the box, set-pieces, second balls, first contacts and we didn’t win any of them.

“It wasn’t about tactics, it was about dealing with those situations and we didn’t.

“We’ve worked on them all week so when you go onto the pitch, it’s down to the individuals to deal with their jobs.

“It’s about who wants it more but physically they outfought us and that’s tough to take.

“If someone had outplayed us and won 4-0 then you would look tactically.

“This was [about] physicality and a desire to not lose your battle.

“We lost that battle and that is unacceptable.”

The result has Stevenage stuck in the relegation places at the bottom of League Two with just two wins from their 17 games.

And they don’t have much time to reflect on what needs changing with the festive fixture programme looming large.

Revell though is adamant the healing process has to start with individuals.

He said: “The only way I can deal with today is to question and make sure the players know it is unacceptable.

“When you concede in the first 10 minutes from that moment you are chasing the game and it becomes a tough afternoon.

“They have to go home and look at themselves, we all do, but ultimately when you are on the pitch it is the decisions you make.

“You determine whether someone beats you in the air.

“You have to ask them individually and as a collective unit to grow up and show you they want to win.”