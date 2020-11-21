Alex Revell looking for much better in the game of chances after Stevenage slump into bottom two

Femi Akinwande and Tyrone Marsh of Stevenage at the final whistle of their game with Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage slipped into the relegation places after leaving themselves too much to do in a 2-1 defeat at home to Bolton Wanderers.

Femi Akinwande of Stevenage at the final whistle of their game with Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO Femi Akinwande of Stevenage at the final whistle of their game with Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Eoin Doyle put the visiting Lancastrians ahead on 14 minutes and Ali Crawford made it 2-0 on 37 minutes.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell at the final whistle of their match with Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO Stevenage manager Alex Revell at the final whistle of their match with Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Tom Pett did pull one back on the stroke of half-time but despite an improved performance by the home side, Boro slipped to a seventh loss and are not slipping away from safety along with Southend United.

Eoin Doyle put Bolton Wanderers ahead against Stevenage. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO Eoin Doyle put Bolton Wanderers ahead against Stevenage. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

And manager Alex Revell says more work is needed if the squad are able to overturn the slump.

Charlie Carter in action for Stevenage against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO Charlie Carter in action for Stevenage against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

He said: “It doesn’t get any easier but when you look at games like Bolton and Morecambe, it shows it is a game of chances.

Tom Pett scores for Stevenage against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO Tom Pett scores for Stevenage against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

“If you don’t take them, you won’t pick up as many points as you want.

Tom Pett pulled one back for Stevenage on the stroke of half-time against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO Tom Pett pulled one back for Stevenage on the stroke of half-time against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

“We’ve created chances but not taken them and there’s only so many times we can keep say that.

“This is the group we have, this is what we have to work with every day and we can only work with them to make them better.

“We have to work, there is no other way. We had a difficult summer but we have to keep working.

“This is us.

“There might be players out there who are free agents but why are they out of a club at the minute. It is not easy to bring anybody in.

“I speak to the chairman and I speak to everyone and I know the importance of winning games.

“I care, I’ve been here a long time now and I know everyone in it. I care and I want to do well.”

He revealed that there had been some “home truths” after the game but he also had praise for scorer Pett, who got his first goal since returning to the club earlier in the month.

And he believes his current team need to be striving to emulate the skill and passion of the Potters Bar-raised forward.

Revell said: “He’s our best player both technically and with his understanding of the game.

“You can see his quality with his finishing and on another day that shot in the second half goes in the top corner.

“That sums up our luck at the minute.

“But he’s our shining star and we need to get him on the ball more.

“That’s why we’ve brought him back to the club and that’s where the others need to get to.”