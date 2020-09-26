‘Tough week’ ends in defeat for Boro and Revell wants his side to learn the lessons

Stevenage manager Alex Revell said it had been a tough week for the club. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage came out of a “challenging week” with a 2-1 defeat away to Bradford City in League Two but boss Alex Revell says they must be better in their next game regardless.

The club’s plans for the trip to West Yorkshire were thrown into disarray when first one player and then two more tested positive for coronavirus.

The match was only given the go-ahead early on Saturday morning and there were seven restored to the starting line-up following the EFL Trophy win over Southampton and three academy players on the bench.

And the first-half went well enough with Elliot List putting Boro ahead before two goals from Lee Novak settled the contest in the Bantams’ favour.

And now Revell wants his side to learn from the mistakes and the experience and come out better at home to Salford City.

He said: “We looked like a team that hasn’t had much training this week at the end.

“We haven’t been able to train since Wednesday and that does make a difference.

“It was tough in terms of preparation but we were 1-0 up and then certain mistakes started happening and you start to wonder if that is tiredness or a lack of training.

“We’ll take a look back and see where the mistakes were made and make sure we are better next week.

“And hopefully we’ll get the players back to the squad and we’ll have a full week and making sure we’re prepared for Saturday.

“That’s all we can do.

“We’re not questioning people, what we are saying is you have to learn from this and become better.

“But this group has a learning mentality and will make sure they are better next week.”

Revell says as usual there was nothing wrong with the commitment of his team but he felt that the two goals conceded were disappointing.

He said: “It was a disappointing result and we huffed and puffed at times.

“We rode our luck a little bit to come in at half-time 1-0 but football is like that at times.

“Second half we looked laboured but as a positive we still looked like we had goals in us.

“To concede two is disappointing but we’ve had a tough week and the lads who were out there have given absolutely everything.

“But we’ve come up short and we have to pick up the pieces.”