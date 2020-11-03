Tom Pett returns to Stevenage after Lincoln City release
PUBLISHED: 15:35 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 03 November 2020
Danny Loo Photography 2017
Tom Pett has made a welcome return to Stevenage following his release from Lincoln City.
The fan favourite made 159 appearances for Boro between 2014 and 2018, scoring 22 goals.
During his time with the Imps he helped the club to the League Two title but now the 28-year-old just wants to resume his career.
Speaking on the club website he said: “It is great to be back. I am very pleased to get it over the line and get back to playing football which is what I enjoy doing best.
“I have come back a better player and a better person and hopefully I can bring my experience to the lads.”
Manager Alex Revell said, “Tom is a player that everybody at the football club knows about. He has a great footballing brain and he’ll add a huge amount to us in our attacking play.”
He is available for selection starting with Saturday’s FA Cup tie at home to Concord Rangers.
