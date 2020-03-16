Stevenage FC pledge food support to elderly after coronavirus outbreak

Stevenage Chairman Phil Wallace during Stevenage vs Crewe Alexandra, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 21st December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage have pledged to support the elderly in the local community with food following the coronavirus outbreak.

In light of a reported government policy that will require all those over 70 years of age to remain in their homes for up to four months due to Covid-19, Boro have offered to help those who need it most in the local area.

In an official club statement, Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: 'Whilst I understand the logic behind flattening the peak curve, so that the NHS are able to treat more people with the limited ITU beds and equipment available, this will undoubtably cause anguish for those folks that can't use the internet, have no relatives and no way of ordering supplies or obtaining meals.

'We have always prided ourselves on being a community club and now it's time to show what that means.

'Starting immediately, we will start to work on the logistics of obtaining details of folks that will need help.

'We have kitchens we are not using, we have young players that can't play football and we have an army of youngsters that, if asked and organized properly, would be willing to help distribute meals and obtain supplies.

'I intend to work with CEO Alex Tunbridge to make this happen.

'To be honest, we have no idea how the club can survive for long whilst paying players and staff with no income, but some of these folks have nobody to help them and we will make sure we are there for them.

'If that means we cook food and prepare snacks, that is what we'll do.

'If it is getting essential supplies to them, that is what we'll do.

'We will be there for these people and we would encourage all local businesses in the area to join with us.

'If we all work together, we can avoid serious hardship to people that need the most help.'

With nearly 1,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK, Hertfordshire has been hit hard by the outbreak.

There have been 32 confirmed cases in the county, with only Hampshire, Kensington and Chelsea, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Westminster having more cases across the UK.

A number of activities at Stevenage have been suspended after the EFL postponed games until April 3.

In line with that suspension, the club has stopped all academy activities until early April, including all training and matches.

All Stevenage Women's training and matches are suspended until further notice.

Stevenage FC Foundation have also suspended activities relating to participants at risk, however, the majority of programmes will run as normal.

Club offices and private function and room hire in the Broadhall Suite will remain open.

