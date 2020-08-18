Advanced search

Stevenage handed home tie in first round of the Carabao Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:32 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 18 August 2020

Stevenage will play Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup first round. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage will play Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup first round. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage have been handed a home match after the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup was announced.

Boro are a late entrant in the League Cup after only having their Football League status confirmed last week following Macclesfield Town’s relegation.

And they will start this year’s campaign at the Lamex Stadium against League One Portsmouth.

The sides met at the same stage at Broadhall Way back in 2010 with Pompey winning 2-1 and they also played each other in the FA Cup of 2013-2014 season, Boro taking the spoils in that encounter by the same score.

Ties are set to be played at the moment on the weekend of September 5 and 6, one week before League Two gets under way.

Meanwhile Stevenage have been put in a group with Milton Keynes Dons and Northampton Town in the EFL Trophy, as well as one invited U23 team from either the Premier League or Championship, which could be either Arsenal, Chelsea or West Ham United.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Other Stevenage FC News

Stevenage handed home tie in first round of the Carabao Cup

Heartfelt thanks from Alex Revell to his Stevenage squad after their ‘brave decision’

Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

Luke Prosser to lead the youngsters as Stevenage sign expereienced defender

Ben Coker heads back to Hertfordshire as Hatfield man signs for Stevenage

Stevenage make Tyrone Marsh of Boreham Wood their seventh summer signing

Most read stories

Evacuation underway after suspected WW1 bomb found in Stevenage residential street

Parts of Hertford Road have been closed after reports of a bomb threat. Picture: Google Maps

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after Hitchin stabbing

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Archant

Stevenage widow’s ‘stop being selfish’ plea after husband’s coronavirus death

Robert Hewitt died in May after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Rita Hewitt

Coronavirus: Only one confirmed case in Stevenage but residents urged to remain ‘vigilant’

The borough council has reminded residents to stay 'ever vigilant'. Picture: Jacob Savill

Updated Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Evacuation underway after suspected WW1 bomb found in Stevenage residential street

Parts of Hertford Road have been closed after reports of a bomb threat. Picture: Google Maps

Two arrested on suspicion of GBH after Hitchin stabbing

Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Archant

Stevenage widow’s ‘stop being selfish’ plea after husband’s coronavirus death

Robert Hewitt died in May after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Rita Hewitt

Coronavirus: Only one confirmed case in Stevenage but residents urged to remain ‘vigilant’

The borough council has reminded residents to stay 'ever vigilant'. Picture: Jacob Savill

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Latest from the The Comet

Passenger numbers for Luton airport down 74 per cent on same period last year

Passenger numbers are down at Luton airport amid the coronavirus. Picture: Luton Airport

Potential for further delays to non-league season as government drags its heels over fans in grounds

Non-league football could be delayed further as decision over fans remains unresolved. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Stevenage handed home tie in first round of the Carabao Cup

Stevenage will play Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup first round. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

A-level and GCSE students to get teacher-assessed grades after government U-turn

Thousands of pupils across England took to the streets in anger after last week's results fiasco. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Letchworth’s Broadway Cinema and Theatre shines a crimson light on industry in crisis

Broadway Cinema and Theatre was illuminated in red on Friday evening, in solidarity with the theatre and live events industry. Picture: David Levett