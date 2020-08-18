Stevenage handed home tie in first round of the Carabao Cup

Stevenage will play Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup first round. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage have been handed a home match after the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup was announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro are a late entrant in the League Cup after only having their Football League status confirmed last week following Macclesfield Town’s relegation.

And they will start this year’s campaign at the Lamex Stadium against League One Portsmouth.

The sides met at the same stage at Broadhall Way back in 2010 with Pompey winning 2-1 and they also played each other in the FA Cup of 2013-2014 season, Boro taking the spoils in that encounter by the same score.

Ties are set to be played at the moment on the weekend of September 5 and 6, one week before League Two gets under way.

Meanwhile Stevenage have been put in a group with Milton Keynes Dons and Northampton Town in the EFL Trophy, as well as one invited U23 team from either the Premier League or Championship, which could be either Arsenal, Chelsea or West Ham United.