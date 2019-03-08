Advanced search

Bid to turn Stevenage into global football club - and win Burger King goodies while you're at it

PUBLISHED: 15:49 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 17 October 2019

Stevenage FC and sponsors Burger King have teamed up to for new global advertising campaign, the Stevenage Challenge.



Stevenage FC and shirt sponsors Burger King have teamed up to for new global advertising campaign to try to turn Boro into the biggest club in the online world.

The Stevenage Challenge is a series of challenges for football fans across the world to complete in real life and in video games, with rewards from Burger King's free menu favourites for completed tasks.

The challenges vary depending on your country, ranging from simply scoring a goal, to scoring direct from a corner, all whilst wearing one of Boro's Burger King sponsored shirts.

Challenges can be viewed on the Stevenage Challenge website, and you can win prizes by simply sharing your attempts with @BurgerKingUK on Twitter with the hashtag #StevenageChallenge.

Stevenage FC CEO Alex Tunbridge said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Burger King on the Stevenage Challenge which is an innovative concept that aims to turn the club into the biggest online team through the power of video gaming and social media.

"Through its launch today across 10 counties across the world including USA, China, Mexico, Brazil, UK, France, Germany, Russia, Sweden and Spain, we hope to see millions of people interacting with the club and showing their support both in person and online.

"We are starting to gain a reputation in the world of football for being innovative and doing things differently, it is great to be doing this again on a global scale with our sponsors Burger King and demonstrating that you don't have to be a big club to think big."

