Stevenage release eight players including experienced midfielder Michael Timlin

Michael Timlin of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Cheltenham Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage midfielder Michael Timlin is one of eight players released by the club following the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

The 34-year-old has been a regular in Dino Maamria's side since joining from Southend last summer, but he has now been let go along with Luke Wilkinson, Joe Martin, Mark McKee, Johnny Hunt, Jamal Campbell-Ryce, Will Appleyard and Oliver Bryne.

Midfielders James Ball and Donovan Makoma have been made available for transfer by Boro.

Discussions over the futures of Alex Revell, Joel Byrom and club captain Ronnie Henry are still taking place between the club and the experienced trio.

Paul Farman, Luther James-Wildin, Scott Cuthbert, Ben Nugent, Terence Vancooten, Arthur Iontton, Ben Kennedy, Emmanuel Sonupe, Andronicos Georgiou, Kurtis Guthrie. Danny Newton, Liam Smyth, Alex Reid and Joe White have all been retained for next season.