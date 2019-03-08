Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Stevenage release eight players including experienced midfielder Michael Timlin

PUBLISHED: 14:07 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 09 May 2019

Michael Timlin of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Cheltenham Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Michael Timlin of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Cheltenham Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Stevenage midfielder Michael Timlin is one of eight players released by the club following the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

The 34-year-old has been a regular in Dino Maamria's side since joining from Southend last summer, but he has now been let go along with Luke Wilkinson, Joe Martin, Mark McKee, Johnny Hunt, Jamal Campbell-Ryce, Will Appleyard and Oliver Bryne.

Midfielders James Ball and Donovan Makoma have been made available for transfer by Boro.

Discussions over the futures of Alex Revell, Joel Byrom and club captain Ronnie Henry are still taking place between the club and the experienced trio.

Paul Farman, Luther James-Wildin, Scott Cuthbert, Ben Nugent, Terence Vancooten, Arthur Iontton, Ben Kennedy, Emmanuel Sonupe, Andronicos Georgiou, Kurtis Guthrie. Danny Newton, Liam Smyth, Alex Reid and Joe White have all been retained for next season.

Other Stevenage FC News

Breaking Stevenage release eight players including experienced midfielder Michael Timlin

new Stevenage trio up for PFA Player of the Month

new Stevenage legend Lawrie Wilson: My tribute to Ronnie Henry

new Stevenage captain Ronnie Henry moved by 'special' testimonial match

new Ronnie Henry All Stars 5-6 Stevenage 09/10 - Former Boro stars roll back the years in Ronnie Henry's testimonial

new Scott Cuthbert sweeps Stevenage end of season awards

Most read stories

Police called amid concerns for a woman's welfare in Stevenage car park

Officers responded to a concern for welfare incident in Primett Road, Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) crash causing delays for Welwyn and Stevenage

A crash took place on the A1(M) near Welwyn, causing delays for Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Borough Council leader to stand in European Parliament elections

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (front, left) is standing in the European Parliament elections.

Updated Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

Updated Two-year-old boy injured in Hatfield A1(M) van fall discharged from hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a boy falling from a van on the A1(M) near Junction 4 for Hatfield on Friday. Picture: Archant

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Police called amid concerns for a woman’s welfare in Stevenage car park

Officers responded to a concern for welfare incident in Primett Road, Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) crash causing delays for Welwyn and Stevenage

A crash took place on the A1(M) near Welwyn, causing delays for Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Borough Council leader to stand in European Parliament elections

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (front, left) is standing in the European Parliament elections.

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

Two-year-old boy injured in Hatfield A1(M) van fall discharged from hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a boy falling from a van on the A1(M) near Junction 4 for Hatfield on Friday. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin businesses support Big Breastfeeding Café event

More than 200 mini events took place across the country in support of the Big Breastfeeding Café event. Picture: Medela

Stevenage release eight players including experienced midfielder Michael Timlin

Michael Timlin of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Cheltenham Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Experience of relegation to be used by Letchworth as they aim for promotion

Will Aitkenhead says Letchworth Garden City are using last season's relegation as a positive. Picture: Karyn Haddon

How popular is royal baby name Archie in North Herts?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Stevenage trio up for PFA Player of the Month

Stevenage's Kurtis Guthrie, Terence Vancooten and Ilias Chair have all been nominated PFA Player of the Month for April in Sky Bet League Two. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists