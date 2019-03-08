new

Stevenage FC announce Burger King as new shirt sponsor

Stevenage FC have announced that Burger King will be their main shirt sponsor for the next two seasons after agreeing a deal with the global fast food chain.

The internationally recognised logo will appear on both playing and replica kits until at least the end of the 2020/21 season.

Burger King will make their first appearance on a Boro shirt when Dino Maamria's side take on Jersey Bulls FC in their pre-season tour friendly on July 6.

Stevenage's commercial manager, Clive Abrey said, "We are delighted to be working in association with such a well-known and trusted brand and hope this is the beginning of a long and successful journey for both parties."

Burger King's global head of brand marketing, Marcelo Pascoa said, "We are thrilled to support Stevenage Football Club over the next two seasons.

"Over 265 million people play football around the world and the passion for the game is unparalleled.

"At Burger King we share that passion, not only for the big teams, but also for the smaller ones that are poised for something big."

Regarding next season's shirt, Stevenage have also confirmed that: "Details on when supporters can get a first-look at the new designs will be released shortly."