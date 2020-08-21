Stevenage fixture list for 2020-2021 League Two season announced

Stevenage start the new League Two season on September 12. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage will begin the new League Two season with their longest journey of the year – the 532-mile round trip to new boys Barrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The match to the Cumbrian outpost is on September 12 with the opening game at the Lamex Stadium against Oldham Athletic seven days later.

October and December will see seven games each with the game at Barrow’s fellow promoted side Harrogate Town, coming on October 27.

Boro go to Cheltenham Town on Boxing Day before hosting Cambridge United on December 29.

There is no New Year’s Day game although they will host Scunthorpe United on January 2.

The Irons also form the final opponents for the campaign with Stevenage going to Glanford Park on May 8.

Stevenage’s first competitive game of the season sees them play Portsmouth at home in the first round of the League Cup on September 5.

Stevenage FC fixtures 2020-2021

September 12 - Barrow (a)

September 19 - Oldham Athletic (h)

September 26 - Bradford City (a)

October 3 - Salford City (h)

October 10 - Mansfield Town (a)

October 17 - Forest Green Rovers (a)

October 20 - Newport County (h)

October 24 - Leyton Orient (h)

October 27 - Harrogate Town (a)

October 31 - Grimsby Town (h)

November 3 - Colchester United (a)

November 14 - Morecambe (a)

November 21 - Bolton Wanderers (h)

November 28 - Port Vale (h)

December 1 - Walsall (a)

December 5 - Southend United (h)

December 12 - Carlisle United (a)

December 15 - Tranmere Rovers (a)

December 19 - Exeter City (h)

December 26 - Cheltenham Town (a)

December 29 - Cambridge United (h)

January 2 - Scunthorpe United (h)

January 9 - Crawley Town (a)

January 16 - Tranmere Rovers (h)

January 23 - Exeter City (a)

January 26 - Colchester United (h)

January 30 - Grimsby Town (a)

February 6 - Morecambe (h)

February 13 - Bolton Wanderers (a)

February 20 - Walsall (h)

February 23 - Port Vale (a)

February 27 - Newport County (a)

March 2 - Forest Green Rovers (h)

March 6 - Harrogate Town (h)

March 9 - Leyton Orient (a)

March 13 - Southend United (a)

March 20 - Carlisle United (h)

March 27 - Barrow (h)

April 2 - Oldham Athletic (a)

April 5 - Bradford City (h)

April 10 - Salford City (a)

April 17 - Mansfield Town (h)

April 20 - Cheltenham Town (h)

April 24 - Cambridge United (a)

May 1 - Crawley Town (h)

May 8 - Scunthorpe United (a)