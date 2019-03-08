Stevenage's play-off dreams are fully deserved says Byrom

Joel Byrom of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Tranmere Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage midfielder Joel Byrom believes Boro have given themselves the best possible chance of sneaking into the final League Two play-off place after they beat Mansfield 2-1 on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A draw would have left Stevenage with nothing to play for in their final game but Ilias Chair's winner with 92 minutes on the clock gives them an outside hope of clinching that final place.

They need to win at the Lamex and hope Exeter, Colchester, Carlisle and Newport County all lose but Byrom believes they have done all they can.

He said: “Over the last four or five games we have deserved what we have got and that is it now.

“We have got one more game to go and all we can do is get the three points.”

April was a fantastic month for Boro who went undefeated in their five games, winning four of them.

You may also want to watch:

The run coincides with the brilliant goal scoring form of Kurtis Guthrie whose goal at Field Mill took his tally to seven in five games.

Byrom was full of praise for the 26-year-old, as well as his attacking partner Chair who has been a revelation since arriving on loan from QPR in January.

“When the first half was going on I was thinking, 'come on let's go and get the goal whilst the pressure is on' and although we didn't get it, the lads stuck to their guns in the second half and we know that with Kurtis and Ilias up there, you are going to get chances and they both took their goals so well.

“Kurtis was on the pitch 'just saying get me one chance and I'll get you a goal'.

“That is the confidence in him at the minute and that is what happened. It was a great ball in and a great finish.

“For the second goal, Ilias has got such a tiny gap to fit it into but you just fancy him.

“When he gets into those areas you just fancy him.”