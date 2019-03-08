Stevenage confirm Henry exit

Stevenage FC legend Ronnie Henry at the Bragbury End training ground after making his 500th appearance for the club against Swindon Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage have confirmed that club captain and record appearance holder Ronnie Henry will leave the Broadhall Way club this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After 502 appearances in 13 seasons, Henry was given a testimonial match earlier this month, as past and present players and supporters celebrated his time at The Lamex Stadium.

Henry led Stevenage to victory in the 2007 FA Trophy final at Wembley and repeated the trick two years later, while also helping the club secure back-to-back promotions from the Conference to League One.

He also had a brief spell at Luton, captaining the Hatters to promotion from the Conference, before returning to Stevenage in 2014.

A statement issued by Henry on the club website said: "First of all I would like to thank all the fans and the general Stevenage public for their amazing support over the years.

"From when I first joined the club in 2005, to when I returned in 2014, they have been with me every step of the way and I can't thank them enough.

"I would also like to thank all the staff at the club who I have built up so many brilliant relationships with - I will miss you all very much.

You may also want to watch:

"I also need to thank my beautiful family - Amy, Louie and Ella. You have to give up a lot of your time to be a professional footballer and your support has helped every step of the way.

2Finally, I would like to thank all the many players with who I have had the pleasure of sharing a changing room and pitch with. We have shared so many special moments together and it has been a privilege to call you my teammates.

"When I first came to the club 13 years ago, I would have never thought that I would be here this long and would go through so much with the club. I wanted to come here, make an impact, and leave the club in a better position than which I found it.

"I think I have helped do that. It is hard sitting here and writing this knowing my time at the club has come to an end, but I believe I couldn't have had a better send-off than at my testimonial match earlier this month. It was such an emotional and uplifting day that I will truly never forget.

"The door isn't shut on my relationship with the club. I have spoken to the chairman and manager and they are both open to working together to find other options for myself, which I appreciate greatly.

"No matter what happens, I will definitely be back to watch the team and Stevenage will always be the first scores I check on a Saturday afternoon.

"I will remember my time here with a big smile on my face. Football and life goes so quick that it is important to enjoy every moment of it and I have done that. I have enjoyed playing, training and coming to work every day and leave with no regrets.

"I know I can walk out of here with my head held high and chest puffed out, because I have given absolutely everything. Once again, I would like to thank everybody that has supported me from the bottom of my heart and I hope to see you all again soon."