Stevenage launch careline to help elderly in isolation during Covid-19 outbreak

Scott Cuthbert delivering food as part of Stevenage's Community Careline. Picture: Jim Steele steeleimages.co.uk

Stevenage FC have launched their Community Careline to support the elderly self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

The service – which opened on Monday morning – will be available to call from 10am to 4pm on weekdays, with club staff on hand to provide non-medical advice and support to those who need it most during isolation.

The cobjective of the careline is to provide a number of areas of crucial support to people in the local community.

The club will work with local Stevenage foodbanks to encourage donations and collect items from people in self-isolation, while Boro’s Community Kitchen will also be utilised to provide food for those in need, starting with an initial sandwich service, to provide food for those in most need.

Local residents over the age of 70 can call the helpdesk to log everyday requirements, ranging from picking up prescriptions to walking the dog, with these then passed on to Stevenage staff and volunteers or local services.

Club staff will be on hand to take calls to provide a friendly ear and details of additional support services available.

Speaking about the carline in an official club statement, Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: “We have already been delighted to receive offers from fans who want to help.

“This ‘wartime spirit’ is what we are all about and we know everyone in the town will look to support the vulnerable through this pandemic.

“Make no mistake, absent a vaccine, this virus is going to create havoc, especially with the elderly so it’s right they are isolated.

“There are some brilliant local external agencies and groups on social networks already, so the club and Stevenage FC Foundation will work with these as well.

“We want to encourage participation from those of us that are able to help, large and small companies alike.

“We will keep our service under constant review as the situation develops and always work within approved guidelines.”

With the Football League and League Two suspended until at least April 30, Stevenage have pledged to support those in the community during the Covid-19 outbreak.

To call Stevenage FC’s Community Careline, ring 01438 222 222 between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.