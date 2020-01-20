Advanced search

Stevenage coach Sampson's racism charge 'not proven' as FA conclude investigation

PUBLISHED: 14:23 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 20 January 2020

Stevenage coach Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Stevenage coach Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage FC coach Mark Sampson's FA charge of using racist language has been found "not proven" after a full investigation.

Stevenage coach Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020Stevenage coach Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

The 37-year-old was charged in November for a breach of FA Rule E3 after an allegation by a former manager Dino Maamria and goalkeeping coach Ali Uzunhasanoglu.

According to the FA's report, the pair alleged that during a meeting at the club's training ground on September 2 last year, Sampson remarked of transfer target William Edjengulele that: "You can't have a black Nigerian centre back, you can't rely on them."

The investigation found the allegation against Sampson was not proven, with their report determining that none of the evidence given by "any one of those who attended the meeting" was "compelling, or sufficiently compelling, to allow the commission to be confident that they could properly base a judgement upon it".

In an official club statement, Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: "The not proven outcome was obvious to us after a very thorough investigation of the facts four months ago.

You may also want to watch:

"I am pleased that the panels 17 pages of findings issued today concur with our own internal investigation conducted in September.

"I am delighted that Mark is now able to concentrate fully on his future and not be troubled by allegations made by former manager Dino Maamria and former coach Ali Uzunhasanoglu after they had been dismissed.

"The club have stood shoulder to shoulder with Mark because the evidence presented by those independents present at the time conflicted with the allegation.

"Our club will never tolerate racism and we implement the EFL Equality Code of Practice to manage the club and safeguard the nine key protected characteristics of the Equality Act 2010, but that doesn't mean we will stand ildly by if we feel allegations are being used for a purpose."

In 2017, Sampson was cleared of any wrongdoing following discrimination allegations made by players during his time as England Women's boss.

The FA went on to apologise to Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence after an independent barrister ruled he made unacceptable "ill-judged attempts at humour" on two occasions.

Sampson reached a settlement with the FA for unfair dismissal last year.

Other Stevenage FC News

Stevenage coach Sampson's racism charge 'not proven' as FA conclude investigation

new Cambridge United 0-4 Stevenage: Boro thump rivals to move off the bottom of League Two

new Stevenage 0-0 Oldham player ratings: Farman shows class again

new Stevenage 0-0 Morecambe: Boro further adrift at the bottom after scoreless draw

Stevenage Community Trust to feature on front of special Stevenage FC kit

new LEASING.COM TROPHY - Bristol Rovers 0-1 Stevenage: Boro through to last eight as Wembley edges closer

Most read stories

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal launched after Hitchin burglary

Police believe this man can help their investigation after a burglary at a property in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Police

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal launched after Hitchin burglary

Police believe this man can help their investigation after a burglary at a property in Hitchin. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage coach Sampson’s racism charge ‘not proven’ as FA conclude investigation

Stevenage coach Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Cambridge United 0-4 Stevenage: Boro thump rivals to move off the bottom of League Two

Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Letchworth 10 in full flight with paper aeroplane contest

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists