Advanced search

new

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a 'snake and spineless c***' by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

PUBLISHED: 15:07 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 20 January 2020

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Stevenage boss Dino Maamria branded ex-assistant Mark Sampson as a 'snake and spineless c***' following his sacking earlier this season, an FA report has revealed.

Stevenage Manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019Stevenage Manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

Maamria was sacked as Boro boss in September last year after a winless start to the League Two season, with his assistant Sampson named as caretaker boss.

An FA report into a 'not proven' racism charge against Sampson, which was brought forward after allegations by Maamria and former goalkeeper coach Ali Uzunhasanoglu, has now revealed the former Stevenage boss' anger over Sampson's perceived lack of loyalty.

The report read: "On Sunday September 8 Mr Maamria was sacked as manager. Mr Sampson was appointed to the position of caretaker manager in his place.

"Mr Maamria described himself as 'annoyed and disappointed' with Mark Sampson as he felt he had been disloyal and had taken his job.

You may also want to watch:

"He had an expectation that his staff would leave with him.

"When it was clear that was not to be the case, he sent a WhatsApp message to Mr Sampson describing him as a "snake and a spineless c***."

Uzunhasanoglu expressed a similar anger, with the report continuing: "On attending the club for work on Monday, September 9, Mr Uzunhasanoglu was informed by Mark Sampson that his services were no longer required.

"Alex Tunbridge detailed that in his meeting with Mr Uzunhasanoglu that day, Mr Uzunhasanoglu referred to Mr Sampson as a 'snake'."

The FA's report also gave a damning analysis of Maamria, saying: "Mr Maamria had described himself as a man who expected loyalty from his staff.

"Moreover, during the course of giving his evidence Mr Maamria showed himself to be a very strong character, confident in his own opinion, slow to listen to criticism and aware that he could appear intimidating to others."

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage coach Sampson branded a 'snake and spineless c***' by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage coach Sampson's racism charge 'not proven' as FA conclude investigation

new Cambridge United 0-4 Stevenage: Boro thump rivals to move off the bottom of League Two

new Stevenage 0-0 Oldham player ratings: Farman shows class again

new Stevenage 0-0 Morecambe: Boro further adrift at the bottom after scoreless draw

Stevenage Community Trust to feature on front of special Stevenage FC kit

Most read stories

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

new Stevenage coach Sampson branded a 'snake and spineless c***' by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Stevenage GP faces misconduct tribunal over claims he self-prescribed medication

Doctor Michael Duggan, of Manor House Surgery in Stevenage, is facing a misconduct hearing over allegations he self-prescribed medication, gave himself vaccines and ordered his own test results. Picture: Danny Loo.

Stevenage school receives crossing patrol after 18-month wait

A crossing patrol has been appointed in Chells Way to serve the Lodge Farm Primary School after 18 months of the job being vacant. Picture: Google

North Hertfordshire homes to benefit from free central heating scheme

NHDC has secured new funding which will see residents eligible for free central heating systems. Picture: supplied

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Stevenage detective recognised for investigations into stabbings

A Stevenage detective has been recognised for his work on an investigation into a number of stabbings by a teenager. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth Festival 2020 boosted after £3,000 council backing

Letchworth Festival will return for its 11th year this summer. Picture: NHDC

Stevenage coach Sampson branded a ‘snake and spineless c***’ by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Stevenage coach Sampson’s racism charge ‘not proven’ as FA conclude investigation

Stevenage coach Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Cambridge United 0-4 Stevenage: Boro thump rivals to move off the bottom of League Two

Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Letchworth 10 in full flight with paper aeroplane contest

Over 50 amateur pilots competed in the first week of the Letchworth 10. Picture: Matt Margesson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists