Stevenage coach Sampson branded a 'snake and spineless c***' by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Former Stevenage boss Dino Maamria branded ex-assistant Mark Sampson as a 'snake and spineless c***' following his sacking earlier this season, an FA report has revealed.

Stevenage Manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019 Stevenage Manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

Maamria was sacked as Boro boss in September last year after a winless start to the League Two season, with his assistant Sampson named as caretaker boss.

An FA report into a 'not proven' racism charge against Sampson, which was brought forward after allegations by Maamria and former goalkeeper coach Ali Uzunhasanoglu, has now revealed the former Stevenage boss' anger over Sampson's perceived lack of loyalty.

The report read: "On Sunday September 8 Mr Maamria was sacked as manager. Mr Sampson was appointed to the position of caretaker manager in his place.

"Mr Maamria described himself as 'annoyed and disappointed' with Mark Sampson as he felt he had been disloyal and had taken his job.

"He had an expectation that his staff would leave with him.

"When it was clear that was not to be the case, he sent a WhatsApp message to Mr Sampson describing him as a "snake and a spineless c***."

Uzunhasanoglu expressed a similar anger, with the report continuing: "On attending the club for work on Monday, September 9, Mr Uzunhasanoglu was informed by Mark Sampson that his services were no longer required.

"Alex Tunbridge detailed that in his meeting with Mr Uzunhasanoglu that day, Mr Uzunhasanoglu referred to Mr Sampson as a 'snake'."

The FA's report also gave a damning analysis of Maamria, saying: "Mr Maamria had described himself as a man who expected loyalty from his staff.

"Moreover, during the course of giving his evidence Mr Maamria showed himself to be a very strong character, confident in his own opinion, slow to listen to criticism and aware that he could appear intimidating to others."