Stevenage boss Sampson vows to clear his name after FA racism charge

Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson has vowed to clear his name after being hit with an FA charge for using racist langauage.

The 37-year-old was charged with breaching FA Rule E3 last Wednesday after allegations were made by a former club coach, with the investigation finding his comments to be 'improper and/or abusive and/or insulting'.

After Saturday's 0-0 draw with Walsall, Sampson revealed that he will fight to clear his name, saying: "I'm incredibly disappointed that I've been charged. I said right at the outset that the allegation is false.

"What I will do is fight to make sure I clear my name and fight to make sure that all the evidence that needs to be seen is seen.

"I'm devastated, it's as simple as that. This is a situation which the football club don't deserve and they have been incredible standing by me.

"It's been a hard time but ultimately I'm completely confident in the evidence I'm going to provide and then the right decision will be made."

Boro also released an official club statement from chairman Phil Wallace, which read: "Mark denies these allegations that arose from statements made to the FA by our former goalkeeping coach and former manager and he has the full support of our players.

"In our internal investigation back in September, the club found there was no case to answer and of course we welcome any full and proper investigation into the matter.

"But frankly I am surprised the FA chose not to use the five witness statements they took from people in the room at the time, in order to reach their decision as to whether or not a charge should be made against Mark.

"We will obviously respect whatever outcome the FA determine and will issue no further statement, response or comment until the matter is concluded."