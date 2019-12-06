new

Stevenage boss Sampson hit with FA charge for using racist language

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson has been charged with using racist language by the FA.

Sampson has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 after allegations were made against him by a former member of the club's coaching staff.

He had been subject to an FA investigation since September, which found his comments to be 'improper and/or abusive and/or insulting'.

An FA statement added: "It is further alleged that the comment also constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it referenced ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality.

"He has until 6 December 2019 to provide a response to the charge."

Stevenage's internal investigation found that the allegations against Sampson had 'no foundation'.

The 37-year-old was sacked as England Women's boss in 2017 after evidence of 'inappropriate and unacceptable' behaviour with female players in a previous role came to light.

In that same year, Sampson had been cleared of any wrongdoing following discrimination allegations made by England players.

The FA went on to apologise to Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence after an independent barrister ruled he made unacceptable 'ill-judged attempts at humour' on two occasions.

Sampson reached a settlement with the FA for unfair dismissal this year.

Stevenage are yet to comment on the charge.