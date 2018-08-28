Advanced search

Stevenage boss Maamria delighted to win ‘game of two halves’ against Morecambe

PUBLISHED: 11:44 20 January 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet ahead of the League Two game against Crawley Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet ahead of the League Two game against Crawley Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria described Saturday’s late 2-1 win over Morecambe as a ‘game of two halves’.

Both sides looked to be getting a share of the spoils at the Globe Arena after Ben Kennedy’s penalty had the put the away side ahead in the first-half, before veteran forward Kevin Ellison equalised for the Shrimps with 70 minutes played.

But, with 94 minutes on the clock, substitute Luke Wilkinson rose high at the back post from a corner to head the winner for Stevenage, sending all three points back to Hertfordshire.

Boro boss Maamria was pleased to see his side dominate the opening 45 minutes and with their resilience after the break.

“It was a game of two halves,” he said.

“I thought the first-half we were outstanding, probably the best we have played away from home. We dominated possession, we scored, got the ball wide to create overloads and put crosses in.

“Probably the only negative is that we didn’t score as many as we should have, but we spoke a lot this week about how we can make our away form better.

“We’ve gone into detail about a lot of things. With the players we analysed all 14 games we played away from home, when we did well and when we didn’t do so well.

“We knew whenever we won the first-half of away games we’d win those games, and we focused on winning that first-half and coming strong in the second-half.

“Today we didn’t really start the second-half, but credit to Morecambe, they put us on the back foot and they didn’t allow us to play from the back like we did first-half.

“Again, a couple a injuries effected us again. Having said that we showed our resilience again and our will to win in the fashion that we did.

“I love winning games late on and there’s no better way to win that game than Wilko’s header.”

A number of stoppages, including injuries to Michael Timlin, James Ball and Ben Nugent – who match winner Wlikinson replaced – saw eight minutes added on at the end.

Maamria was delighted with the amount of time added and thinks his side got what they deserved.

“I wasn’t really complaining too much about the eight minutes added on because I wanted the game to carry on,” said the Tunisian.

“I knew we would get stronger and we will create a chance or two.

“I’m glad we got what we deserved overall. I think we deserved the win today.”

