Stevenage boss Dino Maamria pleased to end season on a high with Cheltenham win despite play-off disappointment

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet's Dan Mountney ahead of the match against Cheltenham Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria was pleased to see his side end their League Two season with a win, despite missing out on a play-off spot after beating Cheltenham 2-0 at the Lamex on Saturday.

Kurtis Guthrie missed a first-half penalty, but Boro took all three points thanks two quick fire goals from Joe Martin and Jordan Gibson just before the hour mark.

Despite the win, victory for Colchester and draws for Newport and Exeter meant Maamria's side missed out on the top seven by one point.

He was pleased to end the season on a high though, saying: “What was important for us was to win today.

“It's our fifth win in six, a fantastic to run to end the season and unfortunately we ran out of time, but the effort, the type of football we've played the past few weeks has been fantastic.

“Today was all about winning the game. It was always going to be difficult the last game of the season when you checking scores at other places, but at half-time I emphasised let's play the game, go on the front foot and get one or two goals. We did that.”

Victory over Cheltenham means Stevenage finish the season in 10th place on 70 points, a tally that Maamria is pleased with in his first full season in charge at the Lamex.

“We are one of the clubs in this league without the resources, but the pressure is always here at Stevenage,” he said.

“We had four or five years of success and the fans want to see that back.

“I hope this season we have exceeded expectation, to get to 70 points is fantastic.

“70 points in another season would have been enough to make the top seven but we didn't, but overall I think it has been a hugely successful first season.”