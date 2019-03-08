Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria pleased to end season on a high with Cheltenham win despite play-off disappointment

PUBLISHED: 10:28 05 May 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet's Dan Mountney ahead of the match against Cheltenham Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet's Dan Mountney ahead of the match against Cheltenham Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria was pleased to see his side end their League Two season with a win, despite missing out on a play-off spot after beating Cheltenham 2-0 at the Lamex on Saturday.

Kurtis Guthrie missed a first-half penalty, but Boro took all three points thanks two quick fire goals from Joe Martin and Jordan Gibson just before the hour mark.

Despite the win, victory for Colchester and draws for Newport and Exeter meant Maamria's side missed out on the top seven by one point.

He was pleased to end the season on a high though, saying: “What was important for us was to win today.

“It's our fifth win in six, a fantastic to run to end the season and unfortunately we ran out of time, but the effort, the type of football we've played the past few weeks has been fantastic.

You may also want to watch:

“Today was all about winning the game. It was always going to be difficult the last game of the season when you checking scores at other places, but at half-time I emphasised let's play the game, go on the front foot and get one or two goals. We did that.”

Victory over Cheltenham means Stevenage finish the season in 10th place on 70 points, a tally that Maamria is pleased with in his first full season in charge at the Lamex.

“We are one of the clubs in this league without the resources, but the pressure is always here at Stevenage,” he said.

“We had four or five years of success and the fans want to see that back.

“I hope this season we have exceeded expectation, to get to 70 points is fantastic.

“70 points in another season would have been enough to make the top seven but we didn't, but overall I think it has been a hugely successful first season.”

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage boss Dino Maamria pleased to end season on a high with Cheltenham win despite play-off disappointment

new Stevenage 2-0 Cheltenham: Player ratings as Boro end season with a win

new Stevenage 2-0 Cheltenham: Boro end League Two season with a win but narrowly miss out on play-off place

new Ilias Chair 'the best player that has ever worn a Stevenage Football Club shirt' according to boss Dino Maamria

new Dino Maamria Q&A: Stevenage boss on Cheltenham, sneaking into the play-offs, Kurtis Guthrie's Player of the Month snub and more

new Stevenage boss Dino Maamria and in form forward Kurtis Guthrie up for League Two's April awards

Most read stories

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Stevenage local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Ballot boxes have arrived for the Stevenage Borough Council elections. Picture Charlotte McLaughlin

Live North Herts local elections 2019: Live results from the count

North Herts District Council Local Election 2019 count at North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Appeal launched after man in his 20s stabbed by Stevenage attacker

The victim was walking on the pathway between Stevenage's Silam Road and the duck pond in the Town Centre Gardens when he was attacked by a man with a knife. Picture: Archant

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Stevenage local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Ballot boxes have arrived for the Stevenage Borough Council elections. Picture Charlotte McLaughlin

North Herts local elections 2019: Live results from the count

North Herts District Council Local Election 2019 count at North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Appeal launched after man in his 20s stabbed by Stevenage attacker

The victim was walking on the pathway between Stevenage's Silam Road and the duck pond in the Town Centre Gardens when he was attacked by a man with a knife. Picture: Archant

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Latest from the The Comet

Disruption on trains due to signalling fault between Peterborough and Hitchin

Train services between Peterborough and Hitchin are disrupted due to a signalling fault. Picture: Nick Gill

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria pleased to end season on a high with Cheltenham win despite play-off disappointment

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet's Dan Mountney ahead of the match against Cheltenham Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Second national schools’ title for Stevenage’s Ethan Walsh

Stevenage's Ethan Walsh in action. Picture: MICHAEL LOVEDER

Stevenage 2-0 Cheltenham: Player ratings as Boro end season with a win

Ilias Chair of Stevenage puts in a left footed cross. Picture: DANNY GENTLE

Stevenage 2-0 Cheltenham: Boro end League Two season with a win but narrowly miss out on play-off place

Jordan Gibson of Stevenage looks to keep the ball in play. Picture: DANNY GENTLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists