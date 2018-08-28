New

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria lauds two-goal hero James Ball and new boy Moses Makasi

James Ball of Stevenage heads Stevenage FC into the lead in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria described both James Ball and new signing Moses Makasi as “terrific” after they played starring roles in Boro’s 2-1 win over Crawley Town at The Lamex Stadium.

James Ball of Stevenage wheels away after putting Stevenage FC back in the lead in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO James Ball of Stevenage wheels away after putting Stevenage FC back in the lead in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ball scored both goals after coming on as an early substitute for the injured Alex Revell to earn Stevenage all three points in the Sky Bet League Two clash.

Signed from Stockport in the summer, the 23-year-old has found game time hard to come by in recent months after starting the season brightly with a goal on the opening day against Tranmere Rovers and a superb free-kick against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Naturally a midfielder, Ball played as a striker alongside Danny Newton, and Maamria was delighted with his impact.

“He is a versatile player who can play many positions,” he said.

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

“I’ve seen him play centre forward before for Stockport. He looks a natural there.

“I thought he took his goals pretty well, could have scored in the second-half for a hat-trick, but apart from his goals I thought he worked really hard for the team. He showed a lot of maturity in that position was terrific.”

Makasi signed on-loan for the rest of the season from West Ham United yesterday and went straight into the starting XI.

He had a hand in both goals, finding an overlapping Luther James-Wildin who crossed for the first goal, and running almost the length of the pitch in the build-up the second.

Moses Makasi of Stevenage in action in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Moses Makasi of Stevenage in action in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

“He was fantastic and just what we needed,” said Mammria.

“I think our team has been crying out for creativity there and he showed just what he can give us.

“First-half he was a threat throughout. He struggled a bit for fitness in the second-half, I nearly took him off but he gave us 96, 97 minutes.

“First-half was about his quality and second-half was about his work ethic. Moses is a terrific player and hopefully he’s a promising signing for us.”