Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
New

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria lauds two-goal hero James Ball and new boy Moses Makasi

PUBLISHED: 19:47 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:50 12 January 2019

James Ball of Stevenage heads Stevenage FC into the lead in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

James Ball of Stevenage heads Stevenage FC into the lead in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria described both James Ball and new signing Moses Makasi as “terrific” after they played starring roles in Boro’s 2-1 win over Crawley Town at The Lamex Stadium.

James Ball of Stevenage wheels away after putting Stevenage FC back in the lead in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOJames Ball of Stevenage wheels away after putting Stevenage FC back in the lead in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ball scored both goals after coming on as an early substitute for the injured Alex Revell to earn Stevenage all three points in the Sky Bet League Two clash.

Signed from Stockport in the summer, the 23-year-old has found game time hard to come by in recent months after starting the season brightly with a goal on the opening day against Tranmere Rovers and a superb free-kick against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Naturally a midfielder, Ball played as a striker alongside Danny Newton, and Maamria was delighted with his impact.

“He is a versatile player who can play many positions,” he said.

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOManager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

“I’ve seen him play centre forward before for Stockport. He looks a natural there.

“I thought he took his goals pretty well, could have scored in the second-half for a hat-trick, but apart from his goals I thought he worked really hard for the team. He showed a lot of maturity in that position was terrific.”

Makasi signed on-loan for the rest of the season from West Ham United yesterday and went straight into the starting XI.

He had a hand in both goals, finding an overlapping Luther James-Wildin who crossed for the first goal, and running almost the length of the pitch in the build-up the second.

Moses Makasi of Stevenage in action in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOMoses Makasi of Stevenage in action in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

“He was fantastic and just what we needed,” said Mammria.

“I think our team has been crying out for creativity there and he showed just what he can give us.

“First-half he was a threat throughout. He struggled a bit for fitness in the second-half, I nearly took him off but he gave us 96, 97 minutes.

“First-half was about his quality and second-half was about his work ethic. Moses is a terrific player and hopefully he’s a promising signing for us.”

Topic Tags:

Other Stevenage FC News

New Stevenage boss Dino Maamria lauds two-goal hero James Ball and new boy Moses Makasi

New Stevenage boss Dino Maamria praises hard working Boro after 2-1 win over Crawley Town

New Stevenage 2-1 Crawley Town: Player ratings as James Ball and new signing Moses Makasi impress

New Stevenage 2-1 Crawley Town: Ball brace and super defensive display earn Boro three points

New Stevenage boss Dino Maamria Q&A as Boro gear up for Crawley Town

New Spurs U23 1-1 Liverpool U23: Lillyhites boss Wayne Burnett ‘bitterly disappointed’ after academy draw at Stevenage’s Lamex

Most read stories

Staff leaving Stevenage primary school ‘in droves’ amid claims of classroom violence

Parents of pupils at Longmeadow Primary School in Stevenage say problems are more widespread than just SEN concerns, with seven teachers and five support staff leaving in one term. Picture: Danny Loo

‘The end of an era’ for Letchworth as Burrs shoe store set for closure

Jean Burr has decided to close the shoe store, Picture: Burrs Shoe Store

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Updated William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

Ernie had a well-deserved kip after being missing for more than 24 hours. Picture: Mr and Mrs Wells

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria lauds two-goal hero James Ball and new boy Moses Makasi

James Ball of Stevenage heads Stevenage FC into the lead in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Little Mix video filmed at Knebworth House up for a BRIT Award

Little Mix's Woman Like Me video filmed at Knebworth House has been nominated for a BRIT Award.

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria praises hard working Boro after 2-1 win over Crawley Town

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria on the touchline in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage 2-1 Crawley Town: Player ratings as James Ball and new signing Moses Makasi impress

James Ball of Stevenage celebrates his first goal in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage 2-1 Crawley Town: Ball brace and super defensive display earn Boro three points

James Ball of Stevenage celebrates his first goal in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Crawley Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists