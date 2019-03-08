Advanced search

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria issues transfer update

PUBLISHED: 18:11 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 24 June 2019

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Notts County, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 30th March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria has issued an update on the club's summer transfer business.

Boro have already signed non-league stars Jason Cowley and Jamie Fielding, with more new additions expected over the coming weeks.

Speaking in a video on the club's official Twitter account as Stevenage returned for the first day of pre-season, Maamria provided an update on potential arrivals.

"I've got one or two trialists with us," he said.

"We are looking for quality players this season.

"I know probably our fans are waiting for some signings to be made. It's quite different to last summer. Last summer there was a lot of changes and we had to go and get players.

"I've kept the core of the squad together and what I'm looking to do is bring better quality players in to push us to that 80 points plus mark."

