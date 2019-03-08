Advanced search

Stevenage 2019/20 fixtures revealed - Boro start season away at Salford live on Sky Sports

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 20 June 2019

James Ball of Stevenage celebrates scoring in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Tranmere Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

James Ball of Stevenage celebrates scoring in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Tranmere Rovers at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Stevenage will start the 2019/20 League Two season with a trip to newly promoted Salford on August 3, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.

The visit to Moor Lane to face the National League play-off final winners is followed by the first home game of the season against Exeter City on August 10, with the third game against the other promoted side, Leyton Orient.

Mansfield away and Macclesfield at home round off a busy August, which could also see two midweek Carabao Cup ties for Boro.

The local derby games against Cambridge United will be on September 28 at the Lamex, with the return fixture on January 18.

The Boxing Day game will see Stevenage host Forest Green Rovers and the first game of 2020 will be away at Northampton Town on New Year's Day.

Boro's final home game is on April 18 against Cheltenham, with Dino Maamria's side finishing their season on April 25, with a long away trip to Carlisle United.

Stevenage 2019/20 fixtures

August

Sat Aug 3 Salford City (A)

Sat Aug 10 Exeter City (H)

Sat Aug 17 Leyton Orient (A)

Tue Aug 20 Bradford City (H)

Sat Aug 24 Mansfield Town (A)

Sat Aug 31 Macclesfield Town (H)

September

Sat Sep 7 Cheltenham Town (A)

Sat Sep 14 Carlisle United (H)

Tue Sep 17 Northampton Town (H)

Sat Sep 21 Forest Green Rovers (A)

Sat Sep 28 Cambridge United (H)

October

Sat Oct 5 Colchester United (A)

Sat Oct 12 Grimsby Town (H)

Sat Oct 19 Port Vale (A)

Tue Oct 22 Swindon Town (A)

Sat Oct 26 Morecambe (H)

November

Sat Nov 2 Scunthorpe United (A)

Sat Nov 16 Oldham Athletic (H)

Sat Nov 23 Walsall (A)

December

Sat Dec 7 Crawley Town (H)

Sat Dec 14 Newport County (A)

Sat Dec 21 Crewe Alexandra (H)

Thu Dec 26 Forest Green Rovers (H)

Sun Dec 29 Plymouth Argyle (A)

January

Wed Jan 1 Northampton Town (A)

Sat Jan 4 Colchester United (H)

Sat Jan 11 Port Vale (H)

Sat Jan 18 Cambridge United (A)

Sat Jan 25 Plymouth Argyle (H)

Tue Jan 28 Grimsby Town (A)

February

Sat Feb 1 Leyton Orient (H)

Sat Feb 8 Exeter City (A)

Tue Feb 11 Bradford City (A)

Sat Feb 15 Salford City (H)

Sat Feb 22 Crawley Town (A)

Sat Feb 29 Walsall (H)

March

Sat Mar 7 Crewe Alexandra (A)

Sat Mar 14 Newport County (H)

Tue Mar 17 Swindon Town (H)

Sat Mar 21 Morecambe (A)

Sat Mar 28 Scunthorpe United (H)

April

Sat Apr 4 Oldham Athletic (A)

Fri Apr 10 Mansfield Town (H)

Mon Apr 13 Macclesfield Town (A)

Sat Apr 18 Cheltenham Town (H)

Sat Apr 25 Carlisle United (A)

*All fixtures are subject to change

