League Two: Stevenage 2 Macclesfield 2

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage claimed their first goals of the season and took another point at the Lamex after a draw with Macclesfield on Saturday.

Dino Maamria made four changes to his starting line-up, with Elliott List included for his debut following his move from Gillingham.

And the hosts went close to taking the lead inside two minutes when Joel Byrom's quick free-kick caught the Silkman napping and Kurtis Guthrie's header brushed a post.

Boro went close again on seven minutes when Ben Kennedy found Guthrie, only for Macclesfield keeper Owen Evans to deny him and Arthur Iontton from the follow-up.

And the hosts had penalty claims waved away on 12 minutes when List appeared to be tripped in the box, before Kennedy teed up Guthrie for a shot that was parried by Evans, with Iontton wide from the rebound.

Charlie Carter headed over from Byrom's corner on before Macclesfield took the lead against the run of play on 27 minutes as a quick counter-attack led by Emmanuel Osadebe was finished off by Ben Stephens.

Kennedy forced a save from Evans seven minutes later, after taking the ball from Guthrie on the edge of the box, while a Byrom free-kick, after Guthrie had his shirt pulled by Theo Vassell, evaded everyone and was collected by the visiting keeper.

Another Byrom free-kick was headed just over by Carter during first-half stoppage time and Boro made a bright start to the second half, after Noor Husin replaced Iontton, as they forced a string of corners.

Danny Newton and Jason Cowley replaced Carter and List respectively around the hour mark and Boro had penalty appeals for a challenge on Kennedy waved away before they finally opened their account for the season to get back on terms on 68 minutes.

Guthrie, last season's top scorer with 14 goals, ended the long wait as he headed home after Cowley's effort hit the crossbar.

And, unbelievably, Boro then took the lead just four minutes later through Luther James-Wildin, who smashed home from 35 yards following a quick free-kick.

It was almost 3-1 on 75 minutes when a combination of Newton and Kelland Watts tried to force the ball home during a goalmouth scramble, but it went wide.

And Newton then raced through on goal nine minutes from time, but slid the ball just wide of the far post.

But Macclesfield were awarded a penalty on 83 minutes and Joe Ironside converted from the spot to ensure honours finished even.

Stevenage: Farman, James-Wildin, Stokes, Soares, Carter (Newton 60), Byrom, Kennedy, Iontton (Husin 46), Watts, Guthrie, List (Cowley 63).

Unused subs: Bastien, Rollinson, Tayl, Fernandez.