Advanced search

League Two: Stevenage 2 Macclesfield 2

PUBLISHED: 17:05 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 31 August 2019

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage claimed their first goals of the season and took another point at the Lamex after a draw with Macclesfield on Saturday.

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Dino Maamria made four changes to his starting line-up, with Elliott List included for his debut following his move from Gillingham.

And the hosts went close to taking the lead inside two minutes when Joel Byrom's quick free-kick caught the Silkman napping and Kurtis Guthrie's header brushed a post.

Boro went close again on seven minutes when Ben Kennedy found Guthrie, only for Macclesfield keeper Owen Evans to deny him and Arthur Iontton from the follow-up.

And the hosts had penalty claims waved away on 12 minutes when List appeared to be tripped in the box, before Kennedy teed up Guthrie for a shot that was parried by Evans, with Iontton wide from the rebound.

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Charlie Carter headed over from Byrom's corner on before Macclesfield took the lead against the run of play on 27 minutes as a quick counter-attack led by Emmanuel Osadebe was finished off by Ben Stephens.

Kennedy forced a save from Evans seven minutes later, after taking the ball from Guthrie on the edge of the box, while a Byrom free-kick, after Guthrie had his shirt pulled by Theo Vassell, evaded everyone and was collected by the visiting keeper.

You may also want to watch:

Another Byrom free-kick was headed just over by Carter during first-half stoppage time and Boro made a bright start to the second half, after Noor Husin replaced Iontton, as they forced a string of corners.

Luther Wildin (2) of Stevenage scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019Luther Wildin (2) of Stevenage scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Danny Newton and Jason Cowley replaced Carter and List respectively around the hour mark and Boro had penalty appeals for a challenge on Kennedy waved away before they finally opened their account for the season to get back on terms on 68 minutes.

Guthrie, last season's top scorer with 14 goals, ended the long wait as he headed home after Cowley's effort hit the crossbar.

And, unbelievably, Boro then took the lead just four minutes later through Luther James-Wildin, who smashed home from 35 yards following a quick free-kick.

It was almost 3-1 on 75 minutes when a combination of Newton and Kelland Watts tried to force the ball home during a goalmouth scramble, but it went wide.

Joe Ironside of Macclesfield Town scores the second goal for his team from the penalty spot and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019Joe Ironside of Macclesfield Town scores the second goal for his team from the penalty spot and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

And Newton then raced through on goal nine minutes from time, but slid the ball just wide of the far post.

But Macclesfield were awarded a penalty on 83 minutes and Joe Ironside converted from the spot to ensure honours finished even.

Stevenage: Farman, James-Wildin, Stokes, Soares, Carter (Newton 60), Byrom, Kennedy, Iontton (Husin 46), Watts, Guthrie, List (Cowley 63).

Unused subs: Bastien, Rollinson, Tayl, Fernandez.

Other Stevenage FC News

League Two: Stevenage 2 Macclesfield 2

Mansfield draw a 'positive result' for injury-hit Stevenage says boss Dino Maamria

League Two: Mansfield 0 Stevenage 0

new Corner turned by Stevenage according to Byrom after positive performance in Bradford defeat

new Maamria delighted with Kennedy return as Stevenage boss praises losing Bradford display

new Stevenage 0-1 Bradford City: Battling Boro still waiting for first League Two win

Most read stories

Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Most popular baby names of 2018 in Stevenage revealed

Jacob and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Stevenage in 2018. Picture: Archant

Spate of distraction thefts across Stevenage

Police are advising people to stay alert after a spate of distraction thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Stevenage A1(M) slip road closed after collision leaves car on top of crash barrier

A Corsa has come off the road at the A1(M) Junction 7 exit. Picture: Supplied

Failed Welwyn businessman jailed after beating his wife in Stevenage

Tawhid Juneja, who was the managing director of Stevenage-based Primary Care People, has been jailed after abusing his wife for years. Picture: Danny Loo

Most popular baby names of 2018 in Stevenage revealed

Jacob and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Stevenage in 2018. Picture: Archant

Spate of distraction thefts across Stevenage

Police are advising people to stay alert after a spate of distraction thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

League Two: Stevenage 2 Macclesfield 2

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Stevenage’s week-long cycling festival attracts hundreds

Hundreds get into the spirit of Stevenage's annual Cycling Festival. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Ambulance service revamps Stevenage base in bid to provide quicker response

Make ready supervisor Petra Dores prepares an ambulance for a shift. Picture courtesy of EEAST.

Letchworth activist talks climate change on Jeremy Vine panel

Jane Fae is set to return to the Jeremy Vine show in the future. Picture: Channel 5

Third closure order placed on Stevenage flat following drug arrests

A third closure order has been granted on a flat in Stevenage's Monument Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists