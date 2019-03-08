new

Stevenage 2-0 Cheltenham: Boro end League Two season with a win but narrowly miss out on play-off place

Ilias Chair of Stevenage controls the ball against Jacob Maddox of Cheltenham Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Cheltenham Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage beat Cheltenham 2-0 at the Lamex in their final League Two game of the season on Saturday afternoon, but a single point saw them narrowly miss out on a play-off place.

Kurtis Guthrie had his penalty saved with 14 minutes on the clock as Boro had the better chances of the first-half, as the striker also went close a chip that landed on the roof of the net.

Joe Martin got the opener with 55 minutes played, volleying home from inside the area, before Jordan Gibson got his first for the club on 58 minutes, smashing the ball past Flinders.

The opening minutes of the game saw both sides battling to gain a foothold, but with 13 minutes gone, Guthrie raced down the right and into the area before going down under the challenge of Ben Tozer, with referee Dea Whitestone pointing to the spot.

Guthrie dusted himself off to take, hitting a powerful effort to his right, but Scott Flinders got down well to palm it away and silence the Lamex crowd.

The in form forward then had another glorious chance on 21 minutes gone, capitalising on a defensive mistake and finding himself one on one with Flinders. His chip had too much on it though, with the ball landing on the roof of the net.

Elsewhere, other results weren't going Boro's way. Despite Newport losing at Morecambe, Colchester – who had to lose for Dino Maamria's side to take the final play-off place – had a 2-0 lead over confirmed champions Lincoln.

The teams went into the break level, but it didn't stay that way for long as two quick fire goals just after the interval put Stevenage well in control.

On 55 minutes, a corner played to the back post was nodded across goal by Ben Nugent, with Martin on hand to lash home his first goal of the season from close range.

Just three minutes later it was 2-0, as Jordan Gibson got his first Boro goal, driving a powerful strike past Flinders and into the corner.

Maamria's side were doing what they needed to do, but with Colchester now 3-0 up at Lincoln, they were outside the play-offs on goal difference with an hour gone.

The Imps comeback that Stevenage needed never materialised, and with Newport drawing level against Morecambe, the Welsh side took the final play-off spot, despite Boro's best efforts at the Lamex.