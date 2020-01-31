new

Stevenage 1-2 Plymouth: Westley rages over handball as Stevenage lose to Argyle

Charlie Carter of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Crewe Alexandra, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 21st December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage boss Graham Westley was left incensed after a handball decision cost his side in their 2-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle at the Lamex on Saturday afternoon - sending them back to the bottom of League Two.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was Byron Moore's opening goal on 47 minutes that Westley took issue with, as the striker appeared to handle the ball before racing clear to score.

Ryan Hardie made it 2-0 on 85 minutes before Charlie Carter got one back for Boro just two minutes later, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback.

"It's very disappointing to concede what I'm absolutely convinced is a handball goal," said Westley.

"From the angle that I was at, which is very different to the one that the footage is at, it was very clear to me that he got two hands on the ball and moved it into his path. For me, it should have been disallowed."

You may also want to watch:

Despite his frustration over the decision and seeing his side lose again, Westley was pleased with Stevenage's performance.

"There were a lot of good things," said the 51-year-old.

"They are a side that have been going well, winning a lot, they've got a lot of big players in this league, a big club and with big away support that almost makes it feel like an away fixture.

"It was going to be a tough contest and I thought the players who are learning each other and ways of playing together put in a strong 90 minutes.

"We had more shots - 15 to 7 -, showed good progression in our play, but we defended them very well.

"I thought the players implemented the tactical plan well and really tested them."

Stevenage are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Leyton Orient to the Lamex, knowing that they need to win to try and climb the table away from the League Two relegation battle.