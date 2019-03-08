new

Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough United: Boro draw with League One opposition in tough pre-season test

Emmanuel Sonupe of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage drew 1-1 with Peterborough United at the Lamex on Tuesday night in their latest pre-season friendly.

Dino Maamria's side took an early lead when Emmanuel Sonupe tucked away Kurtis Guthrie's cutback, but Mo Eisa's second-half penalty levelled the score.

Boro's starting XI saw Dean Parrett make his first appearance since returning to the club yesterday, while Chris Stokes came into the back three to replace an injured Ben Nugent.

Stevenage took an early lead with just 10 minutes gone as Guthrie pinched the ball away from Kyle Barker deep in the Peterborough half and charged towards the penalty area, squaring for Sonupe who tucked home with ease.

The pressing and pace of Guthrie, Sonupe and Danny Newton was causing their League One opponents all sorts of problems as Maamria's men maurded forward, but failed to find a quickfire second.

It was a former Boro player who nearly equalised for Posh, when Matty Godden found space in the area, but could only hit his volley into the nearly-complete North Stand.

Parrett showed flashes of brilliance on his Lamex return, including a moment that got the crowd on their feet as he nutmegged two Peterborough players on a burst forward.

The second-half was a dull affair until the 70th minute, when Harrison Burrows burst through the Stevenage defence and was brought down by the trialist goalkeeper who replace Paul Farman at half-time.

Eisa took the spot kick and went straight down the middle to level the score at 1-1, and that's how the game finished as neither side could find a winner.