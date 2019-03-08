new
Stevenage 1-1 Cambridge United player ratings: Carter and Cowley shine in frustrating derby draw
PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 28 September 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Stevenage conceded a late equaliser as they drew 1-1 with local rivals Cambridge United on a frustrating afternoon at the Lamex. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings to see how Mark Sampson's side got on.
Stevenage
Paul Farman - 8
Luther James-Wildin - 6.5
Scott Cuthbert - 8.5
Ben Nugent - 7
Chris Stokes - 7
Michael Timlin - 7
Noor Husin - 6.5
Charlie Carter - 8.5
Jason Cowley - 9
Elliott List - 7.5
Kurtis Guthrie - 6.5
Substitutes
Arthur Iontton - 6.5
Kelland Watts - 6.5
Ben Kennedy - 6