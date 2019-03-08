Advanced search

Stevenage 1-1 Cambridge United player ratings: Carter and Cowley shine in frustrating derby draw

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 28 September 2019

Charlie Carter of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Charlie Carter of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage conceded a late equaliser as they drew 1-1 with local rivals Cambridge United on a frustrating afternoon at the Lamex. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings to see how Mark Sampson's side got on.

Stevenage

Paul Farman - 8

Luther James-Wildin - 6.5

Scott Cuthbert - 8.5

Ben Nugent - 7

Chris Stokes - 7

Michael Timlin - 7

Noor Husin - 6.5

Charlie Carter - 8.5

Jason Cowley - 9

Elliott List - 7.5

Kurtis Guthrie - 6.5

Substitutes

Arthur Iontton - 6.5

Kelland Watts - 6.5

Ben Kennedy - 6

