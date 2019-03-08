Advanced search

Stevenage 1-1 Cambridge United: Derby heartbreak for winless Boro after late leveller

PUBLISHED: 16:57 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 28 September 2019

Jason Cowley of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

Jason Cowley of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage's wait for a first League Two win of the season goes on as they drew 1-1 with local rivals Cambridge United in an enthralling derby clash at the Lamex on Saturday afternoon.

Boro took an early lead through Elliott List's strike on eight minutes, which took a big deflection off Jason Cowley.

They were just seven minutes away from their first win of the season, but Sam Smith got on the end of a cross with 83 minutes gone to share the spoils.

Mark Sampson made three changes to the side that drew with Forest Green Rovers last week as List, Noor Husin and Ben Nugent - making his first appearance of the season following an injury - replaced Ben Kennedy, Arthur Iontton and Kelland Watts.

The home side had the better of the early chances as they looked to impose themselves on the game, with the lively List going close as he forced a low save from Mitov.

The Cambridge 'keeper could do little to stop him on eight minutes though as Stevenage took the lead.

The returning Nugent played a lovely ball into the channel for List to race onto before cutting inside and firing at goal, with his effort taking a big deflection before finding the net.

It was Cowley who got the last touch, and the pair will both be keen to claim the goal as their own.

Neither side created any real clear cut chances as the first-half went on, although Jack Roles went close with a volley inside the area for the away side during a spell of pressure.

Cambridge came out the stronger of the two sides in the second-half as they piled on the pressure to try and find an equaliser.

They thought they'd got it with 49 minutes played when Marc Richards bundled a free-kick over the line at the far post, but the flag was up for offside.

George Taft then hit the crossbar with a header, but Boro held firm against the constant wave of attacks.

On a rare forray forward, Cowley very nearly got Stevenage a spectacular second as he tried to lob Mitov from distance, but the 'keeper scrambled back to keep it out.

Paul Lewis then struck the post after working space inside the area as Stevenage's goal continued to live a charmed life.

They finally caved under the pressure with 83 minutes gone as Smith found space inside the area to strike a powerful shot past Paul Farman, frustrating Boro as their wait for a first league win goes on.

It could have ended in defeat as well if it wasn't for Farman, who produced a superb one-handed, reflex save to keep out Richards late on.

