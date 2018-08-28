New
Stevenage 1-0 Yeovil Town: New boy Chair shines in vital Boro win
PUBLISHED: 17:01 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 02 February 2019
©2019 Archant
Stevenage beat Yeovil Town 1-0 to pick up a vital three points in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday, but who impressed for Dino Maamria’s men?
Stevenage
Paul Farman – 6
Luther James-Wildin – 7
Scott Cuthbert – 6
Ben Nugent – 7
Johnny Hunt – 7
Moses Makasi – 5
Joel Byrom – 6
Michael Timlin – 6
Ilias Chair – 7
Kurtis Guthrie – 6
Alex Revell – 7
Substitutes
Arthur Iontton – 6
Jordan Gibson – 6
Ronnie Henry – N/A
Yeovil Town
Nathan Baxter – 6
Adel Gafaiti – 5
Carl Dickinson – 5
Rhys Browne – 6
Matthew Worthington – 5
Alex Fisher – 6
Jake Gray – 6
Sessi D’Almeida – N/A
Tom James – 5
Craig Alcock – 5
Alex Dobre – 6
Substitutes
Bevis Mugabi – 6
Courtney Duffus – 5
Ryan Seager – 5