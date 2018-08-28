Advanced search

Stevenage 1-0 Yeovil Town: New boy Chair shines in vital Boro win

PUBLISHED: 17:01 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 02 February 2019

Ilias Chair of Stevenage takes on Tom James of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ilias Chair of Stevenage takes on Tom James of Yeovil Town in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Yeovil Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage beat Yeovil Town 1-0 to pick up a vital three points in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday, but who impressed for Dino Maamria’s men?

Stevenage

Paul Farman – 6

Luther James-Wildin – 7

Scott Cuthbert – 6

Ben Nugent – 7

Johnny Hunt – 7

Moses Makasi – 5

Joel Byrom – 6

Michael Timlin – 6

Ilias Chair – 7

Kurtis Guthrie – 6

Alex Revell – 7

Substitutes

Arthur Iontton – 6

Jordan Gibson – 6

Ronnie Henry – N/A

Yeovil Town

Nathan Baxter – 6

Adel Gafaiti – 5

Carl Dickinson – 5

Rhys Browne – 6

Matthew Worthington – 5

Alex Fisher – 6

Jake Gray – 6

Sessi D’Almeida – N/A

Tom James – 5

Craig Alcock – 5

Alex Dobre – 6

Substitutes

Bevis Mugabi – 6

Courtney Duffus – 5

Ryan Seager – 5

