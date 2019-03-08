Advanced search

Stevenage 1-0 Morecambe player ratings: Parrett performs on return but Guthrie struggles

PUBLISHED: 17:03 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 26 October 2019

dean parrett of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

dean parrett of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage edged out Morecambe in a must-win game at the bottom of League Two, as Scott Cuthbert scored the only goal in a 1-0 win on Saturday. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.

Sacha Bastien - 6

Terence Vancooten - 7.5

Scott Cuthbert - 8

Ben Nugent - 6.5

Chris Stokes - 6.5

Tyler Denton - 7

Kelland Watts - 7.5

Dean Parrett - 7

Charlie Lakin - 7

Jason Cowley - 6.5

Kurtis Guthrie - 4

Substitutes

Charlie Carter - 7.5

Michael Timlin - 7

Craig Mackail-Smith - N/A

