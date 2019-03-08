new
Stevenage 1-0 Morecambe player ratings: Parrett performs on return but Guthrie struggles
PUBLISHED: 17:03 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 26 October 2019
Stevenage edged out Morecambe in a must-win game at the bottom of League Two, as Scott Cuthbert scored the only goal in a 1-0 win on Saturday. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.
Sacha Bastien - 6
Terence Vancooten - 7.5
Scott Cuthbert - 8
Ben Nugent - 6.5
Chris Stokes - 6.5
Tyler Denton - 7
Kelland Watts - 7.5
Dean Parrett - 7
Charlie Lakin - 7
Jason Cowley - 6.5
Kurtis Guthrie - 4
Substitutes
Charlie Carter - 7.5
Michael Timlin - 7
Craig Mackail-Smith - N/A