Stevenage 1-0 Morecambe: Captain Cuthbert secures vital win as Boro climb off the bottom of League Two

PUBLISHED: 17:01 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 26 October 2019

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage are off the bottom of League Two after Scott Cuthbert scored the only goal as they beat fellow strugglers Morecambe 1-0 in a must-win game at the Lamex on Saturday.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw that would have helped neither side, Boro's skipper headed home Charlie Carter's corner on 81 minutes to secure a win that could define their season.

Mark Sampson made four changes from the side that lost late on at Swindon on Tuesday in an attempt to refresh the team for the must-win clash.

Sacha Bastien started in goal with Paul Farman suspended, while Jason Cowley, Charlie Lakin and Dean Parrett replaced Emmanuel Sonupe, Joel Byrom and Charlie Carter.

There was also a place on the bench for 'keeper Sam French, signed on an emergency loan from Derby County.

Stevenage were seeing more of the ball and created the better chances in the opening 20 minutes, with Kelland Watts going close as his volley was headed off the line by a Shrimps defender.

Kurtis Guthrie went close on a couple of occasions as he and Cowley continued to threaten up top, but Boro couldn't fashion a clear cut chances.

The away side nearly went in front just after the half hour as Shaun Miller raced clear down the right, but Bastien was out quickly to make an important save.

The sides went into the break level and although they Stevenage were by far the better of the two, they would have been ruing a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

Morecambe thought they had opened the scoring early in the second-half, when Cole Stockton swept home a cross, but the goal was disallowed for offside much to the frustration of the visitors.

Neither side created many clear cut chances in a game were the desperation and nervousness to win showed, with Watts again going close for Boro with a blocked shot after good work from Cowley.

With the final 10 minutes approaching, Stevenage substitute Carter had a golden chance when he was allowed space in the area, but goalkeeper Barry Roche made a vital save to keep the score level.

But, Carter made up for his miss on 81 minutes when his corner was met by skipper Cuthbert, who rose highest to head the ball down and into the bottom corner.

That set up a nervy ending at the Lamex, with Morecambe pressing for an equaliser, but Stevenage held on for the crucial victory.

