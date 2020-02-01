Advanced search

Stevenage 0-3 Leyton Orient player ratings

PUBLISHED: 16:59 01 February 2020

Craig Clay of Leyton Orient and Diaguely Dabo of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Stevenage lost 3-0 to Leyton Orient on Saturday as a lackluster display plunged them deeper into relegation trouble. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.

Paul Farman - 3

Terence Vancooten - 3

Scott Cuthbert - 4

Paul Digby - 4

Ben Nugent - 3

Charlie Lakin - 3

Diaguely Dabo - 3

Dean Parrett - 3

Charlie Carter - 4

David Parkhouse - 4.5

Jake Cassidy - 5

Substitutes

Dan Kemp - 4.5

Joe Leesley - 3

Simeon Jackson - 3

