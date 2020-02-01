new
Stevenage 0-3 Leyton Orient player ratings
PUBLISHED: 16:59 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 01 February 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Stevenage lost 3-0 to Leyton Orient on Saturday as a lackluster display plunged them deeper into relegation trouble. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.
Jake Cassidy of Stevenage and Dan Happe of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020
Paul Farman - 3
Terence Vancooten - 3
Scott Cuthbert - 4
Paul Digby - 4
Ben Nugent - 3
Charlie Lakin - 3
Diaguely Dabo - 3
Dean Parrett - 3
Charlie Carter - 4
David Parkhouse - 4.5
Jake Cassidy - 5
Substitutes
Dan Kemp - 4.5
Joe Leesley - 3
Simeon Jackson - 3