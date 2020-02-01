new

Stevenage 0-3 Leyton Orient: Lackluster Boro beaten again as relegation spectre continues to loom large

Ben Nugent of Stevenage and Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage's survival hopes took another big blow on Saturday afternoon as they lost 3-0 to Leyton Orient at the Lamex after a lackluster performance that leaves them four points adrift at the bottom of League Two.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jake Cassidy of Stevenage goes close during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020 Jake Cassidy of Stevenage goes close during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Despite a bright start from the hosts, it was the away side who went ahead on 18 minutes as Ruel Sotiriou drove a shot through Paul Farman and into the far corner.

A quick fire double on 58 and 61 minutes put the game to bed as Ousseynou Cisse turned home a free-kick from close range before Sotiriou got his second of the afternoon with a low shot.

Graham Westley made three changes from the side that lost at Grimsby on Tuesday night, with David Parkhouse, Dean Parrett and Terence Vancooten replacing Simeon Jackson, Luther James-Wildin and Tyler Denton in the starting XI.

Dan Kemp was also included among the substitutes after Boro secured the deadline day loan signing of the highly-rated West Ham United winger.

Diaguely Dabo of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020 Diaguely Dabo of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

The hosts had some good chances early on as Jake Cassidy headed just over from a corner before seeing Lawrence Vigouroux save his low shot inside the area, while Charlie Carter also forced a save from the O's goalkeeper.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage were made to rue those missed chances on 18 minutes as Orient took the lead with their first shot on target.

Sotiriou was found in space on the right side of the area and he drove a shot through Farman - who will be disappointed not to have done better - and into the far corner, sending the sold out away end by the goal in raptures.

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020 George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

The rest of the half was a scrappy one and neither side had a clear cut chances as the away side went into the break ahead.

Orient struck the killer blow just before the hour mark to make it 2-0 and leave Boro with a mountain to climb.

A free-kick floated into the box after a foul by Dean Parrett saw Cisse lurking at the back post to tap home inside the six-yard box and double the away side's lead.

It was 3-0 and game over on 61 minutes as Stevenage capitulated, with Sotiriou getting his second of the afternoon as Farman failed to get down to stop his near post shot.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020 Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Boro couldn't even find a consolation as their goal scoring woes continue, with relegation from the Football League looking more and more likely as the weeks go by.

Defeat leaves Stevenage bottom and four points from safety.