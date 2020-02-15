new
Stevenage 0-1 Salford City player ratings: Digby impresses as Leesley struggles
PUBLISHED: 16:59 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 15 February 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Stevenage lost 1-0 to Salford City on Saturday afternoon to leave them in trouble at the bottom of League Two. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.
Paul Farman - 6
Luther James-Wildin - 6.5
Tom Soares - 6.5
Paul Digby - 7.5
Joe Leesley - 4
Dan Kemp - 5.5
Charlie Carter - 6.5
Diaguely Dabo - 5
Charlie Lakin - 6
Elliott List - 4
Jake Cassidy - 6
Substitutes
Craig Mackail-Smith - 5
Dean Parrett - 5
David Parkhouse - 5.5