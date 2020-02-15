new

Stevenage 0-1 Salford City player ratings: Digby impresses as Leesley struggles

Stevenage lost 1-0 to Salford City on Saturday afternoon to leave them in trouble at the bottom of League Two. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.

Paul Farman - 6

Luther James-Wildin - 6.5

Tom Soares - 6.5

Paul Digby - 7.5

Joe Leesley - 4

Dan Kemp - 5.5

Charlie Carter - 6.5

Diaguely Dabo - 5

Charlie Lakin - 6

Elliott List - 4

Jake Cassidy - 6

Substitutes

Craig Mackail-Smith - 5

Dean Parrett - 5

David Parkhouse - 5.5