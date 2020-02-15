Advanced search

Stevenage 0-1 Salford City: Boro still adrift at the bottom despite battling display

PUBLISHED: 16:58 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 15 February 2020

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Despite a spirited display, Stevenage lost 1-0 to Salford City at the Lamex on Saturday afternoon leaving them seven points adrift at the bottom of League Two.

Brandon Asante's header with 31 minutes was enough to secure the win for the visitors, but defeat and results elsewhere leaves Boro adrift at the bottom of League Two and in serious relegation trouble.

The crowd at the Lamex must also be given credit for roaring their side on throughout, driven by the #stevenageforleaguefootball social media campaign during the week.

Graham Westley made five changes to the side that lost to Bradford City on Tuesday night, with Luther James-Wildin, Charlie Lakin, Joe Leesley, Elliott List and Jake Cassidy replacing Canice Carroll, Scott Cuthbert, Ben Nugent, Tyler Denton and David Parkhouse in the starting XI.

Both sides had a number of half chances early in the game, but it was the away side who took one with 31 minutes gone to take the lead.

Ibou Touray was allowed too much time and space on the left, with his inviting cross into the box finding Asante who glanced his header into the far corner and beyond Paul Farman.

Salford went into the break ahead, but Boro came close to finding an equaliser just after the interval as Charlie Carter broke forward and fed Dan Kemp, with the West Ham United loanee seeing his shot tipped over the bar by Kyle Letheren.

They had a better chance on 55 minutes as Kemp was involved again, with his blocked effort falling to Charlie Lakin inside the 18-yard box, but his shot went just the wrong side of the post as the hosts continued to press for the all-important equaliser.

Despite pressing right up until the final whistle they couldn't find the goal they needed, leaving them bottom and seven points from safety with 12 games to play.

