Stevenage 0-1 Portsmouth: Boro suffer first pre-season defeat
PUBLISHED: 16:53 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 20 July 2019
Stevenage suffered their first defeat of pre-season on Saturday afternoon as they went down 1-0 against League One side Portsmouth at the Lamex.
Ronan Curtis scored the only goal of the game for the away side when he nodded home a cross at the far post with 63 minutes played.
Dino Maamria made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Peterborough on Tuesday, with Charlie Carter and a trialist replacing Tyler Denton and Kurtis Guthrie - who was given the weekend off to watch his sister represent England in the Netball World Cup semi-final.
Boro had a great chance to open the scoring just eight minutes in when Emmanuel Sonupe was played through. He had Danny Newton square for an easy tap in, but he waited too long to play the pass, eventually firing high and wide from a tight angle.
Pompey's first chance came courtesy of a Ben Close header which was easily saved by Paul Farman in the Stevenage goal.
The hosts looked the better of the two sides as the half went on, but neither could find the opener before the break as they went in the level.
With 63 minutes gone, Portsmouth opened the scoring through Curtis, when the winger was left unmarked at the back post from a Jamal Lowe cross to head home.
It was nearly 2-0 with 77 minutes gone, but Boro had Farman to thank for keeping the scoreline down as he made a super double save from close range.
Maamria's men couldn't find a way back into the game though, as they fell to a frustrating defeat.