Stevenage 0-1 Portsmouth: Boro suffer first pre-season defeat

PUBLISHED: 16:53 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 20 July 2019

Emmanuel Sonupe of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Emmanuel Sonupe of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Stevenage suffered their first defeat of pre-season on Saturday afternoon as they went down 1-0 against League One side Portsmouth at the Lamex.

Luther James-Wildin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS PhotoLuther James-Wildin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Ronan Curtis scored the only goal of the game for the away side when he nodded home a cross at the far post with 63 minutes played.

Dino Maamria made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Peterborough on Tuesday, with Charlie Carter and a trialist replacing Tyler Denton and Kurtis Guthrie - who was given the weekend off to watch his sister represent England in the Netball World Cup semi-final.

Boro had a great chance to open the scoring just eight minutes in when Emmanuel Sonupe was played through. He had Danny Newton square for an easy tap in, but he waited too long to play the pass, eventually firing high and wide from a tight angle.

Pompey's first chance came courtesy of a Ben Close header which was easily saved by Paul Farman in the Stevenage goal.

Dean Parrett of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS PhotoDean Parrett of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo

The hosts looked the better of the two sides as the half went on, but neither could find the opener before the break as they went in the level.

With 63 minutes gone, Portsmouth opened the scoring through Curtis, when the winger was left unmarked at the back post from a Jamal Lowe cross to head home.

It was nearly 2-0 with 77 minutes gone, but Boro had Farman to thank for keeping the scoreline down as he made a super double save from close range.

Maamria's men couldn't find a way back into the game though, as they fell to a frustrating defeat.

Dean Parrett of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS PhotoDean Parrett of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Danny Newton of Stevenage and Tom Naylor of Portsmouth during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS PhotoDanny Newton of Stevenage and Tom Naylor of Portsmouth during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Charlie Carter of Stevenage and dean parrett of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019Charlie Carter of Stevenage and dean parrett of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

Luther james-wildin of Stevenage is tackled by Ronan Curtis of Portsmouth during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019Luther james-wildin of Stevenage is tackled by Ronan Curtis of Portsmouth during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

