Stevenage 0-1 Bradford: Player ratings as Watts and Fernandez shine
PUBLISHED: 21:43 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:46 20 August 2019
Simon O'Connor Photography
Despite a positive performance, Stevenage fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bradford City at the Lamex on Tuesday night. How did Dino Maamria's men get on though?
Stevenage
Paul Farman - 6.5
Luther James-Wildin - 6.5
Luis Fernandez - 8.5
Tom Soares - 5.5
Kelland Watts - 8.5
Chris Stokes - 6.5
Noor Husin - 7
Joel Byrom - 7
Paul Taylor - 5.5
Kurtis Guthrie - 7
Danny Newton - 6.5
Substitutes
Ben Kennedy - 6
Jack Smith - 6
Joel Rollinson - 6