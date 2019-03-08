Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Stevenage 0-1 Bradford: Player ratings as Watts and Fernandez shine

PUBLISHED: 21:43 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:46 20 August 2019

O's Lee Angol & Kelland Watts

O's Lee Angol & Kelland Watts

Simon O'Connor Photography

Despite a positive performance, Stevenage fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bradford City at the Lamex on Tuesday night. How did Dino Maamria's men get on though?

Stevenage

Paul Farman - 6.5

Luther James-Wildin - 6.5

Luis Fernandez - 8.5

Tom Soares - 5.5

Kelland Watts - 8.5

Chris Stokes - 6.5

Noor Husin - 7

Joel Byrom - 7

Paul Taylor - 5.5

Kurtis Guthrie - 7

Danny Newton - 6.5

Substitutes

Ben Kennedy - 6

Jack Smith - 6

Joel Rollinson - 6

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage 0-1 Bradford City: Battling Boro still waiting for first League Two win

new Stevenage 0-1 Bradford: Player ratings as Watts and Fernandez shine

new Maamria fumes over penalty call as Boro earn first point

new Leyton Orient 0-0 Stevenage: Boro pick up first point but injury list grows again

new Carabao Cup - Stevenage 1-2 Southend United: Player ratings as Boro exit cup

new Carabao Cup - Stevenage 1-2 Southend United: Super Parrett strike can't stop Boro cup exit as injury problems continue to mount

Most read stories

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to stepson in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Jeremy Corbyn in Stevenage to speak to small businesses about no-deal Brexit

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn MP meets small businesses and business start-ups at the Business and Technology Centre in Stevenage to discuss the impact of No Deal Brexit. Picture: Strand PR

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to stepson in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Jeremy Corbyn in Stevenage to speak to small businesses about no-deal Brexit

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn MP meets small businesses and business start-ups at the Business and Technology Centre in Stevenage to discuss the impact of No Deal Brexit. Picture: Strand PR

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage 0-1 Bradford City: Battling Boro still waiting for first League Two win

Danny Newton of StevenageDanny Newton of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

Stevenage 0-1 Bradford: Player ratings as Watts and Fernandez shine

O's Lee Angol & Kelland Watts

Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague rounds up hospice Strictly judging panel

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague will be a judge at Garden House Hospice Care's Strictly Come Movies event in November. Picture: Courtesy of Molly-Mae Hague

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man?

Police are appealing for help to find Levi George, who is wanted for drug offences in Hertfordshire. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists