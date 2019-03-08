Advanced search

Stevenage 0-1 Bradford City: Battling Boro still waiting for first League Two win

PUBLISHED: 21:44 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:44 20 August 2019

Danny Newton of StevenageDanny Newton of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

Stevenage put in a battling performance at the Lamex on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough for their first League Two win of the season as they lost 1-0 to Bradford City.

Tom Soares' own goal on 41 minutes proved to be the winner for the away side after he headed into his own net, but Boro can take positives from their display although they are still waiting for a first league win.

Despite Boro seeing most of the ball in the opening minutes, it was Bradford who had the first chance of the game when James Vaughan forced a super save from Paul Farman who kept out his low effort.

Stevenage's opening chance came on 19 minutes when Danny Newton did well down the left before clipping a ball to Luther James-Wildin at the back post, but he could only head over when well placed.

The home side were looking the better of the two, with some tidy passing and good movement in the final third causing their opponents problems.

Guthrie was proving to be a handful for the Bantams defence, and he thought he'd won his side a penalty when he was tripped inside the box, but nothing was given much to the crowd's disappointment.

Despite all their good work, Boro found themselves behind four minutes before half-time when Soares headed into his own net when under pressure at a corner.

That's how the teams went in at half-time, but Stevenage came out the stronger of the two in the second-half.

They very nearly found an equaliser through Newton's header on 63 minutes, but Richard O'Donnell somehow clawed away the effort on the line with a fantastic diving save.

The hosts were pressing forward and keeping Bradford penned in, but they failed to create any clear cut chances despite their dominance.

With 89 minutes on the clock Ben Kennedy - making his return from injury - fired a free-kick against the crossbar with what proved to be Boro's best and last chance of the second-half as they fell to their third defeat in four league games.

