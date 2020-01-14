new
Stevenage 0-0 Oldham player ratings: Farman shows class again
PUBLISHED: 21:49 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:49 14 January 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Stevenage drew 0-0 with Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night as they stayed bottom of League Two. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.
Paul Farman - 8
Luther James-Wildin - 6
Paul Digby - 6
Ben Nugent - 7
Chris Stokes - 7
Elliott List - 6
Michael Timlin - 5
Charlie Carter - 5
Charlie Lakin - 6
Joe Leesley - 5.5
Kurtis Guthrie - 5
Substitutes
Jason Cowley - 6.5
Terence Vancooten - 5.5
Ben Kennedy - N/A