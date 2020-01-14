new

Stevenage 0-0 Oldham player ratings: Farman shows class again

Stevenage drew 0-0 with Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night as they stayed bottom of League Two. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.

Paul Farman - 8

Luther James-Wildin - 6

Paul Digby - 6

Ben Nugent - 7

Chris Stokes - 7

Elliott List - 6

Michael Timlin - 5

Charlie Carter - 5

Charlie Lakin - 6

Joe Leesley - 5.5

Kurtis Guthrie - 5

Substitutes

Jason Cowley - 6.5

Terence Vancooten - 5.5

Ben Kennedy - N/A