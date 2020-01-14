Advanced search

new

Stevenage 0-0 Oldham player ratings: Farman shows class again

PUBLISHED: 21:49 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:49 14 January 2020

Paul Farman of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Paul Farman of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage drew 0-0 with Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night as they stayed bottom of League Two. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.

Paul Farman - 8

Luther James-Wildin - 6

Paul Digby - 6

Ben Nugent - 7

Chris Stokes - 7

Elliott List - 6

You may also want to watch:

Michael Timlin - 5

Charlie Carter - 5

Charlie Lakin - 6

Joe Leesley - 5.5

Kurtis Guthrie - 5

Substitutes

Jason Cowley - 6.5

Terence Vancooten - 5.5

Ben Kennedy - N/A

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage 0-0 Oldham player ratings: Farman shows class again

new Stevenage 0-0 Morecambe: Boro further adrift at the bottom after scoreless draw

Stevenage Community Trust to feature on front of special Stevenage FC kit

new LEASING.COM TROPHY - Bristol Rovers 0-1 Stevenage: Boro through to last eight as Wembley edges closer

new Leesley joins Stevenage on loan from Harrogate

new Westley pleased with Stevenage desire in Colchester draw

Most read stories

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Banned driver who killed Letchworth cyclist sentenced to six years in jail

Liam Dellaway, 25, was jailed for six years after sentencing at St Albans Crown Court

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Banned driver who killed Letchworth cyclist sentenced to six years in jail

Liam Dellaway, 25, was jailed for six years after sentencing at St Albans Crown Court

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage 0-0 Oldham player ratings: Farman shows class again

Paul Farman of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Stevenage 0-0 Morecambe: Boro further adrift at the bottom after scoreless draw

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Letchworth flat closed after complaints about drug-related anti-social behaviour

PC Dave Hine at the property in Creamery Court, Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Herts Senior County League round-up: Knebworth back in the winners’ circle

Jimmy Agnew got the Knebworth winner against Glenn Sports in Herts Senior County League Division One. Picture: ALAN SLEATOR

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists