Stevenage 0-0 Morecambe: Boro further adrift at the bottom after scoreless draw

Stevenage drew 0-0 with Oldham Athletic at the Lamex on Tuesday night as they were cast further adrift at the bottom of League Two.

Played in swirling wind and driving rain, both sides had their chances - with the visitors having two goals ruled out for offside - but neither could find a winner and Morecambe's win at home to Port Vale means Boro are now three points adrift at the bottom.

Graham Westley made three changes to the side that lost to Port Vale on Saturday as Luther James-Wildin, Charlie Carter and Michael Timlin replaced Terence Vancooten, Ben Kennedy and Craig Mackail-Smith in the starting XI.

Both sides had chances early on as Joe Leesley saw his shot blocked inside the penalty area for the hosts, while Jonny Smith tested Paul Farman with a fizzing effort for the visitors.

Oldham started to dominate as the half went on and Desire Segbe Azankpo thought he'd opened the scoring on 35 minutes when his header beat Farman, but the offside flag was up to rule the goal out.

The away side did suffer a blow at the end of the first half though as goalkeeper Gary Woods was forced off injured after a collision with Elliott List, to be replaced by Zeus de la Paz.

Boro came out with a new intensity after the break as they looked to take the game to the away side, and Leesley test substitute de la Paz with a powerful strike from range.

Oldham were still having there chances though with Segbe Azankpo causing problems as he had another goal ruled out for offside before seeing an effort well saved by Farman are bursting clear.

The game then swang back in Stevenage's favour as substitute Jason Cowley saw his low shot superbly saved by de la Paz at his near post and then Kurtis Guthrie hit the bar from close range with a header.

Neither side could find a winning goal which means Boro stay bottom and are now further adrift after Morecambe's win over Port Vale.