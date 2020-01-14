Advanced search

new

Stevenage 0-0 Morecambe: Boro further adrift at the bottom after scoreless draw

PUBLISHED: 21:47 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:47 14 January 2020

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage drew 0-0 with Oldham Athletic at the Lamex on Tuesday night as they were cast further adrift at the bottom of League Two.

Played in swirling wind and driving rain, both sides had their chances - with the visitors having two goals ruled out for offside - but neither could find a winner and Morecambe's win at home to Port Vale means Boro are now three points adrift at the bottom.

Graham Westley made three changes to the side that lost to Port Vale on Saturday as Luther James-Wildin, Charlie Carter and Michael Timlin replaced Terence Vancooten, Ben Kennedy and Craig Mackail-Smith in the starting XI.

Both sides had chances early on as Joe Leesley saw his shot blocked inside the penalty area for the hosts, while Jonny Smith tested Paul Farman with a fizzing effort for the visitors.

You may also want to watch:

Oldham started to dominate as the half went on and Desire Segbe Azankpo thought he'd opened the scoring on 35 minutes when his header beat Farman, but the offside flag was up to rule the goal out.

The away side did suffer a blow at the end of the first half though as goalkeeper Gary Woods was forced off injured after a collision with Elliott List, to be replaced by Zeus de la Paz.

Boro came out with a new intensity after the break as they looked to take the game to the away side, and Leesley test substitute de la Paz with a powerful strike from range.

Oldham were still having there chances though with Segbe Azankpo causing problems as he had another goal ruled out for offside before seeing an effort well saved by Farman are bursting clear.

The game then swang back in Stevenage's favour as substitute Jason Cowley saw his low shot superbly saved by de la Paz at his near post and then Kurtis Guthrie hit the bar from close range with a header.

Neither side could find a winning goal which means Boro stay bottom and are now further adrift after Morecambe's win over Port Vale.

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage 0-0 Oldham player ratings: Farman shows class again

new Stevenage 0-0 Morecambe: Boro further adrift at the bottom after scoreless draw

Stevenage Community Trust to feature on front of special Stevenage FC kit

new LEASING.COM TROPHY - Bristol Rovers 0-1 Stevenage: Boro through to last eight as Wembley edges closer

new Leesley joins Stevenage on loan from Harrogate

new Westley pleased with Stevenage desire in Colchester draw

Most read stories

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Banned driver who killed Letchworth cyclist sentenced to six years in jail

Liam Dellaway, 25, was jailed for six years after sentencing at St Albans Crown Court

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton

Young boy given CPR after nearly drowning at Letchworth pool

The young boy was taken to Lister Hospital after receiving emergency CPR. Picture: Archant

Banned driver who killed Letchworth cyclist sentenced to six years in jail

Liam Dellaway, 25, was jailed for six years after sentencing at St Albans Crown Court

Train derailment causing disruption to rail services on Great Northern line

A train has derailed near Hitchin causing disruption to trains this morning. Picture: Govia Thameslink

East of England braces for remnants of Storm Brendan

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage 0-0 Oldham player ratings: Farman shows class again

Paul Farman of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Stevenage 0-0 Morecambe: Boro further adrift at the bottom after scoreless draw

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Letchworth flat closed after complaints about drug-related anti-social behaviour

PC Dave Hine at the property in Creamery Court, Letchworth. Picture: Herts Police

Herts Senior County League round-up: Knebworth back in the winners’ circle

Jimmy Agnew got the Knebworth winner against Glenn Sports in Herts Senior County League Division One. Picture: ALAN SLEATOR

One biker killed and another seriously injured in A1(M) crash

A woman was killed and a man injured following a crash on the A1(M) between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: James Creighton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists