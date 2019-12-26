Advanced search

Stevenage 0-0 Forest Green Rovers: Westley return ends in draw as Boro show signs of promise

PUBLISHED: 16:56 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 26 December 2019

Graham Westley

Graham Westley

Archant

Stevenage put in a battling display and showed signs of improvement as they drew 0-0 with Forest Green Rovers on Graham Westley's return to the Lamex dugout on Boxing Day.

Westley was taking charge of the first game of his fourth spell at the club, and he will certainly take positves from the stalemate despite Boro not finding the winning goal they deserved.

Westley made four changes from Stevenage's heavy defeat to Crewe on Saturday as Paul Digby, Dean Parrett, Jason Cowley and Charlie Lakin returned to the starting XI.

In a first half of few chances Boro had goalkeeper Paul Farman to thank for keeping the score level as he made two brilliant saves, pushing away a long-range drive before tipping Ebou Adams' powerful shot over the bar from inside the area.

You may also want to watch:

Parrett went closest for the home side - who failed to have a shot on target in the first 45 minutes - as his deflected shot from the edge of the box fizzed just over the bar.

Boro started the second half brightly as they came out of the traps quickly, with Kennedy going close as his curling cross dropped just past the far post.

The Northern Irishman was proving to be Stevenage's main attacking threat and he went even closer on the hour mark as his curling shot was well saved by Adam Smith.

The hosts thought they had the lead on 73 minutes when substitute Craig Mackail-Smith turned a cross into the net, but the flag went up straight away for offside to rule out the strike.

Boro were pressing for the winner as the atmosphere at the Lamex ramped up a notch, and they came so close again on 78 minutes as Cowley headed Kennedy's cross onto the bar.

Stevenage couldn't find the winner their second half performance deserved though as the spoils were share at the Lamex.

