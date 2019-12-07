new
Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town player ratings: Cuthbert and Digby impress
PUBLISHED: 17:02 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 07 December 2019
Stevenage drew 0-0 with Crawley Town in a disappointing League Two clash on Saturday afternoon. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.
Paul Farman - 7
Terence Vancooten - 6.5
Scott Cuthbert - 7.5
Chris Stokes - 6.5
Elliott List - 6.5
Tyler Denton - 7
Michael Timlin - 6
Paul Digby - 7
Charlie Lakin - 5
Craig Mackail-Smith - 4.5
Jason Cowley - 5.5
Substitutes
Kurtis Guthrie - 5.5
Dean Parrett - 6
Charlie Carter - N/A