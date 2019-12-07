Advanced search

new

Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town player ratings: Cuthbert and Digby impress

PUBLISHED: 17:02 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 07 December 2019

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage drew 0-0 with Crawley Town in a disappointing League Two clash on Saturday afternoon. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.

Paul Farman - 7

Terence Vancooten - 6.5

Scott Cuthbert - 7.5

Chris Stokes - 6.5

Elliott List - 6.5

Tyler Denton - 7

Michael Timlin - 6

You may also want to watch:

Paul Digby - 7

Charlie Lakin - 5

Craig Mackail-Smith - 4.5

Jason Cowley - 5.5

Substitutes

Kurtis Guthrie - 5.5

Dean Parrett - 6

Charlie Carter - N/A

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town player ratings: Cuthbert and Digby impress

new Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town: Boro take point from scrappy encounter

new Sampson left fuming as Boro rue missed chances in stalemate with Walsall

new Stevenage boss Sampson vows to clear his name after FA racism charge

new 'We have to start turning performances into wins,' says Boro boss Sampson

new Stevenage boss Sampson hit with FA charge for using racist language

Most read stories

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang 'with national reach'

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Video Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man after Hitchin assault?

Herts police launch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man. Picture: Herts police

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man after Hitchin assault?

Herts police launch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town player ratings: Cuthbert and Digby impress

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Woolmer Green care home reins in Christmas with festive bazaar

Jessicia and Abbie Fletcher with Stewart Dingley at the Monread Lodge Care Home Christmas Bazaar. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town: Boro take point from scrappy encounter

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Festive season safety advice offered to Hitchin shoppers

NHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDC

Letchworth community allotment planned to help families go green

A vacant space at Woolgrove Allotments has been converted into a free community allotment for families. Picture: monkeybusinessimages
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists